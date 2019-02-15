EU says Italy should clarify soon its plans on high-speed rail link with France

BRUSSELS, Feb 15 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Friday that Italy should clarify as soon as possible whether it plans to complete a high-speed rail link with France that the co-ruling 5-Star Movement opposes.

A spokesman for the EU Commission told a news conference that clarifications from Rome should arrive in the coming days. He also said Italy risks being forced to reimburse some of the grants the EU provided to the project if delays continue. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)