ESM head not worried about Italy losing market access

LUXEMBOURG, Nov 27 (Reuters) - The head of the euro zone bailout fund Klaus Regling said on Tuesday he was not worried about Italy losing market access amid a dispute with the European Commission on Rome’s expansionary 2019 budget, which the EU executive says breaks EU fiscal rules.

“I am not worried about Italy losing market access,” Regling told reporters in Luxembourg.

The Italian government said on Monday it was sticking to its main 2019 budget goals for now as it awaits a cost analysis of its main spending measures, but left open the possibility of eventually cutting its deficit target.