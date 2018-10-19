FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 19, 2018 / 7:30 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Italy putting itself, others in danger by breaking EU budget rules-Austria's Kurz

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Italy is putting itself and others in danger by planning a 2019 budget that breaks the European Union’s limits on borrowing, Austria’s Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Friday.

“If Italy deviates from Maastricht, Italy puts itself in danger, but also of course will endanger others and we in the European Union are not ready to take on this risk, these debts for Italy,” Kurz told reporters, referring to the criteria on debt and deficit limits agreed by the EU in the treaty of Maastricht. (Reporting By Alastair Macdonald and Jan Strupczewski)

