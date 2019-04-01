Italy - Factors to watch on April 1

MILANO, March 29 (Reuters) - The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

POLITICS

Cabinet expected to meet to approve package of measures to spur growth.

Italy can’t afford fiscal expansion at a time when its economic growth is heading to close to zero, Treasury Minister Giovanni Tria said on Sunday.

ECONOMY

IHS Markit releases March PMI manufacturing (0745 GMT)

ISTAT releases February unemployment data (0800 GMT)

News conference to present OECD economic survey of Italy with Secretary General Angel Gurria, Italian Economy Minister Giovanni Tria (1215 GMT)

Transport Ministry releases March car sales data (1600 GMT)

March state sector borrowing requirement data.

TELECOM ITALIA

Top shareholder Vivendi took a first step on Friday towards ending a bitter dispute with U.S. fund Elliott, after the French group faced defeat in its attempt to change Italy’s biggest phone group’s board.

BANCA CARIGE (*)

Carige said on Saturday the European Central Bank had extended until Sept. 30 a mandate to three temporary administrators who have been put in charge of the troubled Italian bank.

(*) Shares indefinitely suspended from trading.

DAVIDE CAMPARI

The drinks group is looking for opportunities in Asia, in particular in China, and its ideal acquisition target is a premium brand at least as big as Grand Marnier, with a significant share of the on-premise beverage market and a large U.S. presence, CEO Bob Kunze-Concewitz told Milano Finanza on Saturday, adding the desired valuation was of between 5-14 times EBITDA. Asset sales are not a priority but Campari could sell some local brands in South America in the future.

FIAT CHRYSLER

Canadian trade union Unifor called for an emergency meeting with Fiat Chrysler to discuss the future of two assembly plants in the country.

PSA Group and FCA are exploring a partnership to share investments to build cars in Europe, according to people familiar with the talks.

MITTEL

Net income at Italian investment group fell to 1.3 million euros in 2018 from 16.9 million euros in the previous year.

ALITALIA

Ferrovie dello Stato’s advisers are frantically looking for co-investors in Alitalia’s rescue, la Repubblica reported on Saturday. The paper said some foreign funds could cover 5 percent of the required 1 billion euro initial investment. China Eastern could contribute another 5 percent next to Delta Airlines’ 15 percent, leaving open the question of who could finance the missing 30 percent.

IPOs

Italian payments group Nexi’s initial share sale drew strong investor demand on its first day, with bookrunners saying orders exceeded the amount on offer in what is likely to be one of Europe’s biggest listings this year.

EDISON

Voluntary conversion of savings shares into ordinary shares ends (started on Feb. 15).

ESPRINET

Board meeting on FY results.

GAS PLUS

Conference call on FY results (0800 GMT).

Trade ex-dividend: BANCA FARMAFACTORING of 0.539 euro per ordinary share; BANCO DI DESIO E DELLA BRIANZA of 0.0839 euro per ordinary share and 0.1007 euro per saving share.

DIARY

Milan, conference on “For the Capital of Capitals”, expected attendees include Class Editori CEO Paolo Panerai, market regulator Consob President Paolo Savona, banking association ABI President Antonio Patuelli, Borsa Italiana CEO Raffaele Jerusalmi, Societe Generale Chairman Lorenzo Bini Smaghi, UBI Banca CEO Victor Massiah, European Commission official Mario Nava, New York Stock Exchange COO John Tuttle, Allianz Italian unit CEO Giacomo Campora, Zurich Italian unit CEO Alessandro Castellano, SACE CEO Alessandro Decio, European Parliament official Roberto Gualtieri, Economy Ministry Undersecretary Massimo Garavaglia, Cabinet Undersecretary Stefano Buffagni (1230 GMT).

