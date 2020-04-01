Italy - Factors to watch on April 1

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

POLITICS

The death toll from an outbreak of coronavirus in Italy has climbed by 837 to 12,428, the Civil Protection Agency said on Tuesday, with the daily tally rising, albeit slightly, for a second day running.

Italian health officials warned on Tuesday it was too soon to consider lifting lockdown restrictions, saying a deceleration in new cases of coronavirus should not raise hopes that the crisis was near an end.

ECONOMY

HIS Markit releases March PMI manufacturing (0745 GMT).

ISTAT releases February unemployment data (0900 GMT).

Transport Ministry releases March car sales data (1600 GMT).

March state sector borrowing requirement data.

FIAT CHRYSLER

The car maker did not mention any possible delay in the merger process with France’s PSA during a call with unions on Tuesday, metal workers’ union FIOM said, correcting an earlier FIOM statement which said a delay was “certain” given the current situation.

PIRELLI, BREMBO

Italian premium brake manufacturer Brembo said it held 2.43% of tyre maker Pirelli after deciding to buy a stake with “a non-speculative, long-term approach.”

PIRELLI

The Italian tyre maker said it agreed a new 800 million euro financing, with a 5-year maturity, with a pool of banks.

Niu Yishun has a potential stake of 5.195% in Pirelli, thanks to a “repurchase agreement” due in 2023, Italian market watchdog Consob said on Tuesday.

BANCO BPM

Italy’s third-largest bank joined bigger rivals Intesa Sanpaolo and UniCredit in suspending dividend payments on 2019 results as demanded by regulators in the current coronavirus emergency.

UBI

Italy’s fifth-largest bank said it would not pay out to shareholders 147.6 million euros ($162 million) in dividends as planned, and would boost its capital instead as requested by supervisors.

ENEL, TELECOM ITALIA

Telecom Italia’s plans to set up a special company to manage its last-mile network, funded in part by U.S. infrastructure fund KKR, will take time and could put back talks for a merger with smaller rival Open Fiber by some 12 months, Italian broker Equita said on Tuesday citing Open Fiber shareholder Enel in comments Reuters was able to confirm.

BPER BANCA

Board meeting on dividend.

FINCANTIERI

Board meeting on FY results.

DIARY

Foreign Press Association holds meeting with Pirelli CEO Marco Tronchetti Provera on facebook (0930 GMT).

