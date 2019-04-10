Italy - Factors to watch on April 10

MILAN, April 10 (Reuters) - The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

ECONOMY

Italy cut its growth forecasts for this year and next on Tuesday while hiking the budget deficit and public debt, underscoring the economic woes faced by the populist ruling coalition .

ISTAT releases February industrial output (0800 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury sells 6.0 billion euros new 12-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

TELECOM ITALIA

J.P. Morgan has raised its potential stake in Telecom Italia to 5.696 percent as of April 2, according to market filings.

The phone group said it had completed its debt refinancing for the year after issuing 1 billion euros of a six-year bond. The issue offers a 2.875 percent yield, well below Telecom Italia’s average cost of debt which stood at around 4.4 percent at the end of December.

PIRELLI

Russian investment firm Concern Rossium had a potential stake in the Italian tyre-maker of 6.239 percent, according to market filings.

BANCO BPM

The Italian lender said on Tuesday it was considering issuing Additional Tier 1 bonds to optimize its capital structure.

FOPE

The company said on Tuesday the Cazzola family had launched the sale of a 5 percent stake via an accelerated bookbuilding procedure.

SITI B&T GROUP

The company said on Tuesday it had won a 37 million euro order in Pakistan to build a tile manufacturing plant that is set to nearly triple the production capacity of leading local player Master Tiles.

FINECOBANK

Annual and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings (0800 GMT)

NET INSURANCE

Bond holders’ meeting (1400 GMT)

Annual general meetings: IGD (0800 GMT), MASSIMO ZANETTI (0900 GMT).

Board meetings on FY results: INTEK GROUP, MAPS , SERI INDUSTRIAL.

DIARY

Rome, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte receives South Sudan President Salva Kiir (0800 GMT).

Rome, celebration of 167th anniversary foundation of police body with Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte (0900 GMT); Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini.

Rome, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte answers question at Chamber of Deputies (1300 GMT).

Rome, conference “Time to Venture, Let’s Start this Train” organized by LVenture Group with CEO Luigi Capello, state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti CEO Fabrizio Palermo, European Investment Fund Pier Luigi Gilibert, Compagnia di Sanpaolo Chairman Francesco Profumo, CR Firenze Foundation Director General Gabriele Gori (0800 GMT).

Milan, Scenari Immobiliari presents “2019 Report on the Real Estate Market in Milan” with Mario Breglia, Risanamento Director General Davide Albertini Petroni, Hines Italian unit Managing Director Mario Abbadessa, Gabetti Property Solutions CEO Roberto Busso, Covivio CEO Alexei Dal Pastro (0800 GMT).

