Italy - Factors to watch on April 11

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases February retail sales (0800 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases February data on bank lending and domestic government bond holdings at Italy-based banks.

Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan attends prize-givign ceremony of tax police Olympic athletes in Rome (0800 GMT).

News conference to present initiatives on environmental sustainability with welfare institute INPS President Tito Boeri in Rome (1300 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury sells 6.0 billion euros 12-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

UNICREDIT, ERG

Unicredit completed a placememt of Erg shares equal to about 4 percent of Erg capital at 18.6 euros per share to raise about 111.84 million euros.

(*) FIAT CHRYSLER

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is in advanced settlement talks with the U.S. Justice Department and California Air Resources Board over accusations that the company illegally used software that led to excess emissions in 104,000 U.S. diesel vehicles sold since 2014.

ENI

Eni grew its oil and gas production by 4 percent in the first quarter, CEO Claudio Descalzi said on Tuesday.

TELECOM ITALIA

Market regulator Consob confirmed activist fund Elliott has 8.848 percent of Telecom Italia. (*) Telecom Italia (TIM) lawyers will file an appeal to a Milan court on Wednesday to block the recent decision taken by the group’s statutory auditors backing activist fund Elliott’s request to supplement a shareholder meeting agenda on April 24 to replace six Vivendi-nominated board members, Il Sole 24 Ore said. Il Corriere della Sera said the appeal would be filed on Thursday. (*) TIM is involved in tax disputes in Brazil worth a potential overall amount of 3.6 billion euros, La Stampa said, citing a draft balance sheet.

(*) POSTE ITALIANE, INTESA SANPAOLO

Poste Italiane and Italy’s biggest retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo said on Wednesday they had signed a three-year distribution agreement for a series of products and services.

(*) SAIPEM

The company is part of a consortium that will build the Hoima refinery in Uganda, several papers said. The project is worth an overall $4 billion, they said.

(*) TISCALI

The company’s business plan to 2021 includes a 50 million euro capital increase, 15 million of which will be injected by the top two Russian investors, Il Messaggero said.

ALITALIA

Lufthansa has joined easyJet in expressing interest in struggling Italian carrier Alitalia, the airlines said on Tuesday. EasyJet said it had submitted a revised expression of interest for a restructured Alitalia as part of a consortium. (*) The Italian carrier said it had received 3 offers. Newspapers said the offers were from Lufthansa, easy Jet and Wizz Air.

IPO

A listing of the companies Eataly and iGuzzini is possible next year, Giovanni Tamburi told Reuters. Tamburi is head of TIP which is a shareholder of both groups. The IPO of Octo Telematics is very close, he said.

Milan, presentation of new companies admitted to ELITE (1300 GMT).

MOLMED

CEO Riccardo Palmisano gives speech at a meeting on Biotech in Milan (700 GMT).

BANCO DI SARDEGNA

Annual general meeting (0800 GMT).

FINECOBANK

Annual and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings (0800 GMT).

