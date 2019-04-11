Italy - Factors to watch on April 11

MILANO, April 11 (Reuters) - The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

ECONOMY

Italy’s debt is set to rise each year between 2019 and 2024 to reach 138.5 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) at the end of the period, according to the International Monetary Fund.

DEBT

Treasury sells 2.0-2.5 billion euros 1.0 pct BTP bonds due July 15, 2022; 3.25-3.75 billion euros 2.10 pct BTP bonds due July 15, 2026; 1.0-1.5 billion euros 3.35 pct BTP bonds due Sept. 1, 2035. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

GENERALI

Italy top insurer Generali will invest 1 billion euros ($1.13 billion) in the first fund of a new asset manager, the company said in a statement on Thursday

CARIGE

The European Central Bank extended to May 10 a deadline to present binding bids for troubled italian lender Carige , Il Messaggero newspaper reported on Thrusday, adding that commissioners running the troubled bank wrote a letter to invite U.S fund Varde back into the bidding process. .

Corriere della Sera reports the bank’s capital increase could be higher than the 630 million euros indicated by the commissioners.

INTESA SANPAOLO

The bank is unlikely to be involved in an expected round of cross-border M&A among Europe’s large lenders, CEO Carlo Messina told FT in an interview. He criticised overly-demanding targets from the ECB to cut bad loans and backed Rome’s pledge to give 1.5 billion euros to retail investors who lost money in the banking crisis.

UNICREDIT

Annual and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings (0800 GMT).

The Italian bank said it had received a statement of objections from the European Commission over an investigation into suspected breach of Antitrust rules in relation to European government bonds. The deadline for response to raised objections is set for April 29. UniCredit said it is not possible to estimate the amount of a potential fine.

MEDIOBANCA

The Italian investment bank will announce on Thursday the acquisition of a 66 percent stake in French merchant bank Messier Maris & Associes as it seeks to expand into private banking, a source close to the situation said.

(*) JUVENTUS

Juventus drew 1-1 with Ajax in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie in Amsterdam on Wednesday.

PRYSMIAN

The Italian cable maker will review its financial results for last year in light of the latest setback facing its WesternLink submarine connection and damage claims following an anti-competition probe.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Annual and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings (0730 GMT).

The Chief Executive Marco Morelli said that weak economy growth in Italy would affect the Italian lender’s performance this year.

NEXI

IPO ends (started on March 29).

Orders for the Ipo of the Italian payment firm below 9 euros risk missing out on the offer, according to one bookrunner. The books are multiple times oversubscribed at that level, the bookrunner added. On April 9 Nexi tightened the price range to 9-9.5 euros.

Annual general meetings: RECORDATI (0800 GMT), AUTOSTRADE MERIDIONALI (0900 GMT), CARRARO (0900 GMT).

Board meetings on FY results: CONAFI, POWERSOFT .

DIARY

Rome, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte attends report presentation on “Cinema and Audiovisual: the Impact for Employment and Growth in Italy” (0900 GMT).

Milan, Deputy Prime Minister and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio visits international furniture exhibition “58° Salone Internazionale del Mobile”.

Milano, Deputy Prime Minister and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio gives speech at employers’ association Confindustria General Council (0900 GMT).

Rome, Deputy Prime Minister and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio attends conference “Warfare Words” (1430 GMT).

Rome, Cabinet Undersecretary Giancarlo Giorgetti presents 76th International Tennis edition (0900 GMT).

Rome, Defence Minister Elisabetta Trenta attends conference on “Defence as a Driving Force for the Growth of the National Economy” (0700 GMT).

Rome, conference on justice “Salone della Giustizia 2019” ends; expected attendees include European Affairs Ministry Undersecretary Luciano Barra Caracciolo, doBank Chairman Giovanni Castellaneta.

Milan, “PMI Capital meets AIM” with Finlogic CEO Dino Natale, Renergetica Chairman Davide Sommariva, Ilpra CEO Maurizio Bertocco, Circle CEO Luca Abatello (1500 GMT).

(Reporting By Viviana Venturi)