Italy - Factors to watch on April 12

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

POLITICS

Rome, European Commission in Italy holds conference on “The Italian Economy Seen by Europe. 2018 Country Report Presentation” (1300 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury sells 3.5-4.0 billion euros new 0.05 percent BTP bonds due April 15, 2021; 2.0-2.5 billion euros 1.45 percent BTP bonds due May 15, 2025; 0.750-1.250 billion euros 2.95 percent BTP bonds due Sept. 1, 2038; 1.0-1.5 billion euros 3.45 percent BTP bonds due March 1, 2048. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

TELECOM ITALIA

State lender CDP had 4.262 percent of Telecom Italia as of April 10, according to a filing published on Wednesday by Italy’s market watchdog.

BlackRock had voting rights equal to 2.058 percent, a potential stake Of 2.724 percent and other long positions of 0.195 percent in Telecom Italia as of April 9, the filing showed.

MEDIASET

Italy’s communications authority (AGCOM) said on Wednesday it had been advised by Vivendi that the group transferred into a trust 19.19 percent of its total shareholding in private broadcaster Mediaset on April 6.

INTESA SANPAOLO

The Italian lender has closed the acquisition of Swiss private bank Banque Morval, a source familiar with the matter said.

(*) BANCA CARIGE

Investor Raffaele Mincione has raised his stake in the Genoa-based lender to 8 percent from 5.4 percent, MF and la Repubblica reported, citing - respectively - an anonymous source and rumours in financial circles.

(*) SNAITECH

British gaming group Playtech said on Thursday it had reached an accord to buy 70.6 percent of Italian rival Snaitech in a 846 million euro deal and would launch a mandatory takeover offer on all remaining shares at 2.19 euros a share.

(*) UNICREDIT

The bank said on Thursday it had been authorised to exercise a call option on a Lower Tier II bond due May 2, 2023 and would fully reimburse it on May 2, 2018.

MF reported that the slate of directors put forward by the bank’s current board, indicating former Treasury minister Fabrizio Saccomanni as chairman and confirming CEO Jean Pierre Mustier in the job, could win the backing of more than two thirds of shareholders present at Thursday’s meeting. The paper said shareholders representing more than 63 percent of the company’s capital were likely to attend. l

BPER BANCA

Investors CariModena, CarisBo and Cari Imola Vignola have a signed a pact pledging to consult ahead of a shareholder meeting on April 14 called to appoint the bank’s new board. The three banking foundations control in aggregate 4.68 percent of BPER.

(*) TELECOM ITALIA

The phone group is expected to file on Thursday its appeal with a Milan court against a decision by its auditors to amend the agenda of an upcoming general meeting to include demands by activist investor Elliott, il Giornale reported.

BANCA GENERALI

Annual general meeting (0730 GMT).

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Annual general meeting (0730 GMT).

Advisers are considering a listing of the senior notes in the securitisation of 25 billion euros in bad loans originated by Monte dei Paschi, MF reported adding however the idea faced several difficulties.

ITALIAN BANKS

State-Owned SGA said on Wednesday it had signed an agreement to buy soured loan portfolios with a total gross value of 18 billion euros from Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca.

PIAGGIO

Annual and extraordinary shareholders’ meeting (0900 GMT).

PRYSMIAN

Annual and extraordinary shareholders’ meeting (1230 GMT).

SNAM

Chairman Lorenzo Bini Smaghi attends book presentation “Central Banking in Turbulent Times” in Rome (1230 GMT).

ANIMA HOLDING

Capital increase ends (started on March 26).

BENI STABILI

Annual and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings (0900 GMT) and board meeting on Q1 results.

CHL

Board meeting on FY results.

AEFFE

Annual general meeting (0730 GMT).

COIMA RES

Annual general meeting (0700 GMT).

GRUPPO GREEN POWER

Annual general meeting (1030 GMT).

MOLMED

Annual general meeting (1300 GMT).

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................