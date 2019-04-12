Italy - Factors to watch on April 12

MILANO, April 12 (Reuters) - The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

(*) POLITICS

Reducing Italy’s high income tax burden is a “necessary act of justice” and the government will take steps in the next budget, the country’s economy minister said in a newspaper interview.

Italy must deliver on its agreement with the European Union to keep its structural budget deficit stable this year, European Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs Pierre Moscovici said on Thursday.

MONTE DEI PASCHI

State-controlled Monte dei Paschi is considering several “strategic and extraordinary” options, but a changed business environment means the lender might need more time to draw up its strategy, Chairwoman Stefania Bariatti said.

The bank on Thursday rejected a request by an activist investor to seek damages from past and current executives and board directors. (*) ASSICURAZIOI GENERALI

Foreign insurers including Generali and Prudential are in early talks with authorities to enter China’s private pensions sector, people with knowledge of the matter said, as Beijing opens up to overseas companies.

MEDIASET

German media group ProSiebenSat.1 ruled out a takeover by Italian broadcaster on Thursday, dismissing recent speculation, and added it had not been approached by other interested parties.

IPOs

Italian payments group Nexi’s s initial public offering has been priced at 9 euros per share in a 2 billion euro deal set to be one of Europe’s biggest IPOs this year, sources close to the process said.

UNICREDIT

Italy’s biggest lender said it is among a group of banks accused of running a cartel in trading euro zone government bonds between 2007 and 2012, years when financial crises dragged down banks and several European countries. (*) The bank said on Friday it had agreed the sale of 210 million euros in non-performing consumer loans to MBCredit Solutions.

(*) CREVAL

Moody’s on Thursday confirmed the bank’s senior unsecured debt rating and raised the rating on subordinated debt.

It cut the outlook on Creval’s long-term deposits’ rating to ‘negative’ due to the 2019-2020 debt maturity schedule, which the bank said would be examined in a funding plan when it present the new three-year business plan in June.

(*) BANCO BPM

The bank said 67 percent of total buyers of its AT1 Bond were Non-Italian.

(*) TERNA

Terna said on Friday it had won a $130 mln contract to build power lines in Brazil.

(*) SAIPEM

A dispute between Saipem and Gazprom over the scrapping of a contract to build the South Stream gas pipeline is close to a solution, MF said, adding the move would open up the Russian market for the Italian oil service company. At the end of March the two sides drew up a draft agreement which should soon be finalised, it said.

(*) MONDADORI

Mondadori is interested in buying a publisher of professional books to sit alongside its plans to acquire an English books publisher, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

STEFANEL

Italian clothing group has submitted to the court the request to push back 60 days the deadline for filing a creditor protection plan.

CNH INDUSTRIAL

Annual general meeting (0700 GMT).

FCA

Annual general meeting (1000 GMT).

FERRARI NV

Annual general meeting (1300 GMT).

UBI BANCA

Annual general meeting (0730 GMT).

PLT ENERGIA

Takeover offer by Baya Srl, Nous Srl and Nexte 1 Srl ends.

IREN

Board meeting on FY results.

INWIT

Ordinary shareholders’ meeting (1300 GMT).

PIAGGIO

Annual general meeting (0900 GMT).

ILLIMITY BANK

Annual general meeting (0800 GMT).

Annual general meetings: BANCO DI SARDEGNA (0930 GMT), ITALIAN WINE BRANDS (0800 GMT), SPACTIV (0800 GMT).

Board meetings on FY results: ALFIO BARDOLLA TRAINING GROUP , AMBIENTHESIS, BIOERA.

DIARY

Rome, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte receives award “Donato Menichella” (1300 GMT).

Genoa, “Forum for Dialogue Between Italy and Switzerland” opening ceremony with Genoa Mayor Marco Bucci, Liguria Region Governor Giovanni Toti, Infrastructure and Transport Deputy Minister Edoardo Rixi, Regional Affairs Minister Erika Stefani, Swiss Federal Councilor Ignazio Cassis (1230 GMT).

