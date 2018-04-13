Italy - Factors to watch on April 13

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

POLITICS

Italy’s three main rightist parties are determined to govern together, League leader Matteo Salvini said on Thursday, calling on its potential coalition partner, the 5-Star Movement, to stop playing political games.

Italy’s 5-Star Movement reiterated on Thursday that Silvio Berlusconi and his Forza Italia party were an obstacle to forming a government after last month’s inconclusive election.

Italy will not have any direct role in an eventual Western military attack against the Syrian government, but it will provide logistical support to its allies, the prime minister’s office said on Thursday.

ECONOMY

Bank of Italy releases February data on public finances, state borrowing and debt.

TELECOM ITALIA

The cabinet on Thursday said it would not apply its so-called ‘golden powers’ on the shares held by Italian state lender CDP in TIM.

Activist investor Elliott should be able to count on the support of shareholders representing around 24 percent of Telecom Italia’s capital, la Repubblica reported. The paper listed 4.9 percent investor BlackRock, CDP and a group of Italian investment funds holding in aggregate 5 percent of TIM.

UNICREDIT

Chief Executive Jean Pierre Mustier said on Thursday his commitment to the lender was for the long term, well beyond 2019.

Newly-appointed Chairman Fabrizio Saccomanni said the deputy chairman would be appointed on Friday.

PRYSMIAN

Shareholders approved on Thursday a share issue for up to 500 million euros, subordinate to the acquisition of General Cable, which will have to be carried out by the end of July 2019.

CEO Valerio Battista said the group was working to close the General Cable deal by July.

(*) ENEL

The board of Enel Open Fiber meets on Friday to approve an updated business plan.

Enel Open Fiber is expected to announce on Friday the signing of a framework accord with BNP Paribas, Societe Generale and UniCredit for a 3.5 billion euro project financing deal, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

MONTE DEI PASCHI

Chief Executive Marco Morelli denied on Thursday a report saying senior notes in a bad loan securitisation could be listed.

ATLANTIA

The group said on Thursday it had dropped its bid for Abertis..

Atlantia and ACS detailed on Thursday the terms of the 10-year accord over the vehicle that will control Abertis’ assets following their joint takeover.

(*) SPAXS

The investment vehicle of former Italian Industry Minister Corrado Passera said on Friday it had agreed to buy 91 percent of Banca Interprovinciale for 51 million euros as it pursued its plan to create a digital bank focused on lending to mid-sized companies and managing soured loans.

AZIMUT

The asset manager said on Thursday net inflows in March totalled around 35 million euros.

(*) VITTORIA ASSICURAZIONI

The insurer has bought a 9.6 percent stake in financial firm Consultinvest for 2.5 million euros, MF reported.

BENI STABILI

The real estate group said on Thursday its first quarter gross rental income was up to 52 million euros.

CNH INDUSTRIAL

Annual general meeting (0700 GMT).

FCA

Annual general meeting (1000 GMT).

FERRARI N.V.

Annual general meeting (1300 GMT).

INWIT

Annual general meeting (0900 GMT).

IGD

Capital increase ends (started on March 26).

RISANAMENTO

Annual and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings (1230 GMT).

AUTOSTRADE MERIDIONALI

Annual general meeting (0900 GMT).

CAPITAL FOR PROGRESS 2

Annual general meeting (0730 GMT).

ENERGY LAB

Ordinary shareholders’ meeting (0900 GMT).

ITALIAN WINE BRANDS

Annual general meeting (0800 GMT).

POLIGRAFICA SAN FAUSTINO

Annual general meeting (0830 GMT).

BASTOGI

Board meeting on FY results.

BIOERA

Board meeting on FY results.

