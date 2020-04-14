CORRECTED-Italy - Factors to watch on April 14

(Corrects to take out Bank of Italy, ISTAT and Piaggio events planned for other dates (not April 14);) The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

POLITICS

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Friday extended a nationwide lockdown to contain the new coronavirus until May 3, though he said a few types of shops would be allowed to re-open. Conte told a news conference the instruments agreed by euro zone finance ministers to rescue the bloc’s battered economies were still insufficient.

The head of Italy’s Higher Health Council, Franco Locatelli, said on Sunday he believed schools across the country could reopen after the summer holidays but the decision would be up to the government. Schools and universities have been closed since March 5 due to the COVID-19 epidemic.

ECONOMY

G7 ministers and central bankers to hold meeting on coronavirus.

ENI, ENEL

The chief executives of Italy’s top two energy groups, Eni and Enel, are on course to secure third terms next week when Rome decides on roles at key state-controlled companies, a senior government official said.

(*) ENI, ENEL, LEONARDO, POSTE ITALIANE, TERNA

Italy’s ruling 5-Star Movement is pushing to appoint new chairmans at the state-controlled companies after the government majority achieved an agreement to confirm the firms’ chief executives, La Repubblica reported on Tuesday. 5-Star Movement is suggesting Franco Bernabè or Gianni De Gennaro as chairman at energy group Eni, Luciano Carta as Leonardo’s chairman, Stefano Donnarumma as Terna’s chairman, while Enel’s chairman Patrizia Grieco could be confirmed.

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI

Italy’s top insurer on Friday said it would pay its 2019 dividend in two tranches, confirming the total amount of 0.96 euros per share, citing strong capital. It will pay a first tranche of 0.50 euros per share in May and the rest by the end of the year, subject to an assessment by the board of capital and regulatory requirements.

(*) BANCO BPM

Chairman Massimo Tononi told Il Sole 24 Ore that the consolidation of the banking sector was not over after Intesa Sanpaolo’s offer for smaller rival UBI Banca and that he hopes that Banco BPM can have a role in it.

FIAT CHRYSLER

Working groups at car makers Fiat Chrysler (FCA) and Peugeot’s owner PSA are speeding up efforts to finalise their planned merger despite the coronavirus crisis, PSA chief executive officer Carlos Tavares said in an internal note seen by Reuters.

Fiat Chrysler reached a deal with unions on Thursday over health and safety measures to adopt in its Italian plants once the government eases restrictions on business activity put in place to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

FERRARI

The luxury sports car maker said on Friday it was extending to May 3 the suspension of its manufacturing activity in Maranello and Modena, in accordance with the government’s decision to prolong to the same date a nationwide lockdown to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

BANKS

Italy has rebuffed calls to include in its latest coronavirus economic aid package businesses that were already struggling to repay their debt, two officials who worked on the measures said, leaving lenders to face rising loan losses.

In guidelines to the industry on how to best ensure the government’s emergency liquidity package is effective, the Bank of Italy told banks to step up efforts to inform clients of the measures available and support them in the application process.

BRUNELLO CUCINELLI

The Italian luxury goods group said on Thursday it would not fully meet its full-year targets because of the coronavirus crisis and would withdraw a proposal to pay a dividend on 2019 results.

MEDIASET

Amsterdam’s appeals court has rejected a request by shareholder Vivendi to fast-track its appeal against a court ruling in favour of Mediaset’s pan-European project, a spokesman for the Italian broadcaster said on Friday.

TOD’S

Chairman Diego Della Valle told la Repubblica on Friday the group was ready to restart production as soon as conditions allowed it, in compliance with all necessary requirements.

(*) CAMPARI

The drinks maker said on Tuesday it had signed a term debt facility agreement for an amount up to of 750 million euros with a pool of banks to finance general corporate purposes, including the redemption of a eurobond expiring in September 2020.

(*) TENARIS

Italian steel pipe group Tenaris said that due to the decline of oil and gas prices, the oversupply in the oil market and the COVID-19 crisis restrictions, it would temporarily suspend operations at certain U.S. facilities.

FIERA MILANO

The Milan trade fair group said on Friday it had cut its 2020 EBITDA target to 38-43 million euros from 71-75 million due to the coronavirus crisis and the cancellations of events including the 2020 Salone del Mobile design fair. Fiera Milano said it counted on events resuming in September.

BANCA IFIS

The Italian bank said on Friday it had submitted a binding bid to buy 70.77% of Farbanca, a bank specialised in services and financing for pharmacies which is being sold following the liquidation of Banca Popolare di Vicenza.

OVS

The clothing retailer said on Friday it had postponed to May 11 a board meeting to approve 2019 results originally scheduled for April 15 but would still publish on that date its main preliminary recurring results as of Jan. 31.

ASTALDI, SALINI IMPREGILO

Astaldi’s creditors On Thursday gave the green light to a plan to rescue the ailing Italian construction company, in a move paving the way for a tie-up with bigger rival Salini Impregilo.

EDISON

Starts period of savings shares voluntary conversion into ordinary shares; ends on July 31.

