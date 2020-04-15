Italy - Factors to watch on April 15

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

DEBT

Italy will hold larger debt auctions and may resort to more costly syndicated placements also for shorter-dated bonds as it ramps up spending to fight the coronavirus crisis, the Treasury said on Tuesday.

ECONOMY

The global economy is expected to shrink by 3.0% during 2020 in a stunning coronavirus-driven collapse of activity that will mark the steepest downturn since the Great Depression of the 1930s, the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday. The IMF sees hard-hit Italy’s GDP falling 9.1% this year.

Joint debt issuance is a possible euro zone response to tackle the coronavirus emergency, Eurogroup President Mario Centeno said in an interview with Italy’s Corriere della Sera daily on Thursday.

ISTAT releases March final CPI and HICP data (0800 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases February data on public finances, state borrowing and debt.

FIAT CHRYSLER

The Italian-American car maker said on Tuesday it had successfully completed the syndication of a 3.5 billion euro ($3.8 billion) credit facility which it had agreed last month with two banks.

CNH INDUSTRIAL

Unions expect to reach a deal this week with the truck and tractor maker on enhanced safety measures to allow the company’s Italian plants to resume some operations as soon as Rome eases lockdown restrictions, two representatives said on Tuesday.

(*) PIRELLI

Investor Camfin has set up the vehicle, dubbed Camfin Alternative Assets, for its possible joint-venture with China’s Niu Yishun, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

BANKS

Banks in the European Union have strong enough capital buffers to weather the coronavirus crisis but profitability remains weak and could suffer further as the pandemic progresses, the bloc’s banking watchdog said on Tuesday.

