Italy - Factors to watch on April 15

ECONOMY

Bank of Italy releases February data on public finances, state borrowing and debt.

Economy Minister Giovanni Tria expects Italy’s growth to pick up in the second half of 2019 as government measures to revive a virtually stagnant economy take effect, he said on Sunday in an interview with state TV Rai.

Italy’s government needs to cut spending in a way that does not obstruct growth, to avoid a 23 billion euro VAT increase planned for next year, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte told Il Fatto Quotidiano on Saturday. Rome might also consider a review of tax-breaks regime, Conte said, adding a fiscal reform proposed by League ruling party would be implemented “gradually”.

MEDIASET, PROSIEBENSAT1 MEDIA

Italy’s biggest commercial broadcaster said on Saturday it was not in talks over a merger with German rival Prosiebensat1, denying a press report that the two companies were in talks to tie-up via a share exchange. ProSiebenSat1 Chief Max Conze also denied talks, saying he did not see any industrial logic in combining the two companies.

Mediaset agreed on Friday to cancel the sale of pay-tv assets to Sky’s Italian unit following a probe from the country’s antitrust regulator that said the deal could affect competition.

TELECOM ITALIA

Italian former telecoms monopolist has asked watchdog AGCOM to postpone its review of a plan to spin off its fixed-line network because the scheme will be modified as talks continue with Open Fiber over a possible combination of their networks, a source close to matter said on Saturday.

FIAT CHRYSLER

Italia American carmaker will close the sale of its Magneti Marelli unit to Japan’s Calsonic Kansei at the beginning of May, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Saturday citing sources. A shareholder meeting to approve the payment of a planned extraordinary divided will be called immediately after the announcement, the report added.

ENEL

State lender CDP is in doubt whether to confirm Elisabetta Ripa as CEO of the telecoms network operator Oper Fiber, which CDP co-owns with Enel, Il Sole 24 Ore said in Saturday. Enel had proposed to confirm Ripa as a CEO as the company’s shareholder’s meeting is scheduled on Thursday.

ALITALIA, ATLANTIA

Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Saturday that positive news on the troubled airline would arrive in the coming weeks, adding that Alitalia has a very good potential for growth despite its poor financial position. He also said the government would get a stake in the carrier, either direct or indirect, to preserve jobs and avoid a company’s breakup.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has called for an emergency meeting on Alitalia’s future, to be held probably on Tuesday, daily Il Messaggero reported on Sunday, as Ferrovie dello Stato struggles to find new partners willing to invest in the airline. The government is renewing pressure on State lender CDP to join Alitalia relaunch plan led by Ferrovie, Il Messaggero added, while, according to a Sunday report on daily La Stampa, Rome is trying to push Atlantia to step in.

RCS.MI

The first hearing of a Milan-based arbitration launched by the Italian media company to nullify the 2013 sale of its headquarters to Blackstone is held on Monday. The U.S. fund has filed a counter suit in New York.

JUVENTUS, AS ROMA, SS LAZIO

Serie A leader Juventus lost 2-1 away to Spal, missing its first chance to win its eighth consecutive title. AS Roma sealed a 1-0 win over Udinese while Lazio lost to AC Milan.

A2A

A Macquarie-run infrastructure fund managing the Renvico wind farm portfolio in Italy and France has started a process to sell the company which could be worth around 400 million euros ($450 million), four sources familiar with the matter said. Italian utility said it was assessing the deal.

Other prospective bidders contacted, according to sources, included Italian green energy group Erg, France’s Engie , e renewable investment companies Quercus and Tages.

CATTOLICA ASSICURAZIONI

The insurer’s shareholders confirmed on Saturday Alberto Minali as chief executive and Paolo Bedoni as chairman.

ASCOPIAVE

Period for presentation of binding offers ends.

Annual general meetings: CALTAGIRONE EDITORE (1000 GMT), CAREL INDUSTRIES (0900 GMT), CIRCLE (1500 GMT), FALCK RENEWABLES (0900 GMT), GABELLI VALUE FOR ITALY (1500 GMT), PHARMANUTRA (1300 GMT), PRIMA INDUSTRIE (0730 GMT), SCM-SOLUTIONS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SIM (1100 GMT).

Board meetings on FY results: ALP.I, BASTOGI , CLASS EDITORI, EEMS, ITWAY , KI GROUP.

Trade ex-dividend: AUTOSTRADE MERIDIONALI of 1.50 euros per ordinary share; CARRARO of 0.13 euro per share; CULTI MILANO of 0.08 euro per ordinary share; FINCANTIERI of 0.01 euro per share; INWIT of 0.211 euro per ordinary share; WIIT of 0.90 euro per share.

DIARY

Milan, news conference with Fiera Milano CEO Fabrizio Curci to present programme of ‘Milan Food City’ week to be held on May 3-9 (0830 GMT).

Milan, Parmigiano Reggiano holds news conference to present sector data (0900 GMT).

(Reporting By Viviana Venturi)