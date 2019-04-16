Italy - Factors to watch on April 16

MILANO, April 15 (Reuters) - The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

UNICREDIT

taly’s top bank UniCredit SpA and two subsidiaries have agreed to pay $1.3 billion to U.S. authorities to settle probes of violations of U.S. sanctions on Iran and other countries, U.S. authorities said on Monday.

UniCredit says the penalties in the sanctions probe were fully covered by provisions with resources that would be released to boost the P&L and core capital.

TELECOM ITALIA

French media conglomerate Vivendi remains confident of achieving “success” in Italy, the company’s executive chairman Arnaud de Puyfontaine told Vivendi’s annual shareholder meeting on Monday.

A2A

A2A and three other smaller utilities said they had made a joint non-binding bid for Ascopiave’s power and gas retail and gas distribution assets.

NEXI

Shares debut on main segment of the Milan Stock Exchange.

D’AMICO INTERNATIONAL SHIPPING

Ends capital increase (started on March 25).

Annual general meetings: CAMPARI GROUP (0730 GMT), MONCLER (1300 GMT), EPRICE (1300 GMT), EPS EQUITA PEPP SPAC 2 (1300 GMT), SARAS (0800 GMT), TESMEC (1230 GMT), VIANINI (1000 GMT), VEI 1.

Annual and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings: 4AIM SICAF (0900 GMT), CELLULARLINE (1300 GMT), CERVED GROUP (0830 GMT), GEOX (0800 GMT).

DIARY

Rome, officials from ISTAT (0700 GMT), Bank of Italy (0800 GMT), Parliamentary Budget Office (1000 GMT) due to speak before Budget committees on Economic and Financial Document (DEF).

Rome, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte attends event for launch of “CybercityChronicles” videogame (0800 GMT).

Rome, Terna representatives due to speak before Senate Industry Committee on intraday electricity market reform in order to reduce the cost of electricity for customers (0730 GMT).

Rome, conference on “The Physical Infrastructure: a Solid Pillar of a Growth Process” with insurance sector watchdog IVASS Secretary General Stefano De Polis, insurers’ association ANIA President and Poste Italiane Chairwoman Maria Bianca Farina, stae lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti Deputy President Luigi Paganetto, European Investment Bank Deputy President Dario Scannapieco (0700 GMT).

Milan, Campari Group Chairman Luca Garavoglia attends book presentation on Campari (1530 GMT).

Rome, round-table discussion among air transport unions on the future of Alitalia (1500 GMT).

Rome, Agriculture Minister Gianmarco Centinaio and Economy Ministry Undersecretary Laura Castelli attend Legacoop congress (1300 GMT).

