Italy - Factors to watch on April 16

MILANO, April 16 (Reuters) - The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

UNICREDIT

Italy’s top bank UniCredit and two subsidiaries have agreed to pay $1.3 billion to U.S. authorities to settle probes of violations of U.S. sanctions on Iran and other countries, U.S. authorities said on Monday.

UniCredit says the penalties in the sanctions probe were fully covered by provisions with resources that would be released to boost the P&L and core capital.

TELECOM ITALIA

French media conglomerate Vivendi remains confident of achieving “success” in Italy, the company’s executive chairman Arnaud de Puyfontaine told Vivendi’s annual shareholder meeting on Monday.

FIAT CHRYSLER

BMW could include Intel, Mobileye and FCA in a new autonomous driving alliance, Chief Financial Officer Nicolas Peter said at the Shanghai Autoshow on Tuesday.

MEDIASET

Simon Fiduciaria, a trust company which holds part of Vivendi’s stake in Mediaset, plans to take part in the Italian broadcaster’ annual general meeting scheduled for April 18, a spokeswoman for the trust told Reuters on Monday.

A2A, ASCOPIAVE

A2A and three other smaller utilities said they had made a joint non-binding bid for Ascopiave’s power and gas retail and gas distribution assets.

According to Il Sole 24 Ore and MF other bidders include Italian utility Hera, EDF’s Italian unit Edison, Italian oil major Eni and gas supplier Italgas as well as France’s Engie.

TENARIS

The steel company said that an Argentinian appeals court had overturned a preliminary decision over Chairman and CEO Paolo Rocca in the “notebooks” corruption case, finding insufficient grounds to link Rocca with the proceedings. Further investigation into the payments and their alleged justifications will be necessary, Tenaris added in a statement.

RCS MEDIAGROUP

The next hearing in the arbitration proceeding over the disputed sale from the Italian publisher to Blackstone of the headquarters of Corriere della Sera daily is scheduled for April 16, two legal sources said on Monday.

BANCA CARIGE (*)

U.S. asset manager BlackRock is looking for partners for a joint bid for the troubled Italian bank, MF said. Meanwhile, top shareholder Malacalza Investimenti is considering buying into Carige’s planned right issue so as to keep a stake of 10 percent in the bank from the current 27.5 percent, MF added.

(*) Stock suspended from trading.

NEXI

Shares debut on main segment of the Milan Stock Exchange.

Singapore’s sovereign fund GIC holds 3.2 percent of the Italian payment group and French asset manager Amundi more than 2 percent, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

D’AMICO INTERNATIONAL SHIPPING

Ends capital increase (started on March 25).

Annual general meetings: CAMPARI GROUP (0730 GMT), MONCLER (1300 GMT), EPRICE (1300 GMT), EPS EQUITA PEP SPAC 2 (1300 GMT), SARAS (0800 GMT), TESMEC (1230 GMT), VIANINI (1000 GMT), VEI 1.

Annual and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings: 4AIM SICAF (0900 GMT), CELLULARLINE (1300 GMT), CERVED GROUP (0830 GMT), GEOX (0800 GMT).

DIARY

Rome, officials from ISTAT (0700 GMT), Bank of Italy (0800 GMT), Parliamentary Budget Office (1000 GMT) due to speak before Budget committees on Economic and Financial Document (DEF).

Rome, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte attends event for launch of “CybercityChronicles” videogame (0800 GMT).

Rome, Terna representatives due to speak before Senate Industry Committee on intraday electricity market reform in order to reduce the cost of electricity for customers (0730 GMT).

Rome, conference on “The Physical Infrastructure: a Solid Pillar of a Growth Process” with insurance sector watchdog IVASS Secretary General Stefano De Polis, insurers’ association ANIA President and Poste Italiane Chairwoman Maria Bianca Farina, stae lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti Deputy President Luigi Paganetto, European Investment Bank Deputy President Dario Scannapieco (0700 GMT).

Milan, Campari Group Chairman Luca Garavoglia attends book presentation on Campari (1530 GMT).

Rome, round-table discussion among air transport unions on the future of Alitalia (1500 GMT).

Rome, Agriculture Minister Gianmarco Centinaio and Economy Ministry Undersecretary Laura Castelli attend Legacoop congress (1300 GMT).

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:............................... (Reporting By Viviana Venturi)