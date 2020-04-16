Italy - Factors to watch on April 16

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

POLITICS

Italy’s ruling parties are divided over whether to use the European Union bailout fund to help the country’s coronavirus-battered economy, potentially weakening the government as it struggles to bring the epidemic under control.

PRYSMIAN

The cable maker said on Wednesday it was fined 1.8 million euros by a Brazil court for alleged anti-competitive practices.

NEXI

The company said on Wednesday it expected revenue to exceed 220 million euros and core profit to exceed 110 million euros in the first three months of this year despite a deterioration in the final part of the quarter due to the lockdown.

OVS

The retailer said on Wednesday it expected a sharp reduction in 2020 revenue due to the coronavirus outbreak and added it had put in place a package of measures to reduce costs to mitigate the impact of the health emergency.

TREVI FINANZIARIA ITALIANA

Trevi said on Wednesday it confirmed its 2019-2022 business plan targets despite a preliminary net loss of 73 million euros last year and a net debt of 732 million euros at the end of 2019.

TELECOM ITALIA (TIM)

Bond holders’ meeting (1300 GMT).

CNH INDUSTRIAL

Annual general meeting (0700 GMT).

FERRARI

Annual general meeting (1300 GMT).

BANCA MEDIOLANUM

Annual general meeting (0800 GMT).

DIARY

Online conference on Corriere della Sera website, with Italy’s National Fashion Chamber President Carlo Capasa, Italian luxury goods association Altagamma President Matteo Lunelli, employers’ association Confindustria Fashion unit President Claudio Marenzi (1300 GMT).

