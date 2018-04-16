Italy - Factors to watch on April 16

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

TELECOM ITALIA

German activist fund Shareholder Value Management said on Saturday it had built a stake of more than 1 pct in Telecom Italia and supported moves by Elliott Advisers to shake up the Italian phone company.

JP Morgan had a 5.932 percent indirect stake in the phone group as of April 6, a filing from market regulator Consob showed on Friday.

ILIAD

French mobile operator Iliad plans to invest more than one billion euros in Italy, the head of its Italian operations is quoted as saying by Il Sole 24 Ore newspaper on Saturday. Benedetto Levi reiterates the firm plans to launch here by the summer and expects to breakeven “even with a market share of less than 10 percent.”

MEDIASET

Top shareholder Fininvest said on Friday it bought a 0.74 percent stake in the Italian broadcaster, between March 8 and March 12, for a total of 29 million euros.

ENEL

Broadband company Open Fiber, jointly owned by Enel and state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, has enlisted banks to help fund the 6.5 billion euro ($8 billion) rollout of its fast broadband network, it said on Friday, confirming an earlier Reuters report.

ALITALIA

The European Union is set to open a formal probe into a 900-million-euro bridge loan given to the troubled airliner by the Italian government, la Repubblica newspaper said on Saturday. Some competitors complain that the loan is illegal state aid.

FCA

Meets trade unions on Turin luxury polo in Turin (1300 GMT).

AS ROMA

Ordinary shareholders’ meeting (1300 GMT).

ATLANTIA

Put option deadline in favor of Atlantia for transfer of Cellnex share.

CHL

Board meeting on FY results.

INDEL B

Board meeting on FY results, followed by conference call.

PIAGGIO

Annual general meeting (0900 GMT).

TPS-TECHNICAL PUBLICATIONS SERVICE

Annual general meeting (0930 GMT).

EQUITA GROUP

Annual and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings (0900 GMT).

MONCLER

Annual and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings (0800 GMT).

PITECO

Annual and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings (1230 GMT).

Trade ex-dividend: COIMA RES of 0.18 euro per share as final dividend (interim dividend of 0.09 euro per share on Nov. 13, 2017), CULTI MILANO of 0.08 euro per ordinary share.

IPO

Italy’s Octo Telematics said on Friday its chief executive and chairman had agreed to buy a 20 percent share from controlling shareholder Renova, in a move aimed at resolving issues deriving from the imposition of sanctions on the Russian group.

