Italy - Factors to watch on April 17

POLITICS

The Italian government’s privatisation plan may be difficult to implement, the Italian parliament’s budget watchdog (UPB) said on Tuesday.

Italy’s deficit would raise to 3.4 percent of gross domestic product in 2020 and to 3.3. percent in 2021 if the government does not increase the sales tax and cannot find alternative measures to boost public finances, a Bank of Italy official said on Tuesday.

ECONOMY

The Italian economy may have returned to growth in the first quarter of this year but many indicators remain weak, a Bank of Italy official said on Tuesday.

ISTAT releases March CPI and HICP final data (0800 GMT) and February foreign trade data (0900 GMT).

BANCO BPM

The bank has accepted a binding offer from Illimity for a sale of a bad loan portfolio worth a nominal value of 650 million euros, Banco Bpm said on Tuesday. The deal is expected to close in mid-2020 and will bring Banco Bpm’s gross NPE ratio to pro-forma 10.3 percent from 10.8 percent .

MONCLER

First quarter results were good, in line with expectations, CEO Remo Ruffini said on Tuesday.

NEXI

Shares in the Italian payments group fell 6.2 percent on their debut on the Milan stock exchange, taking the shine off Europe’s biggest initial public offering so far this year.

ATLANTIA

The chairman of the infrastructure group said on Tuesday that the company is not in talks with railways group Ferrovie dello Stato over a possible involvement in the rescue of flagship carrier Alitalia.

PRYSMIAN

Board meeting to restate the company’s 2018 results in light of the latest setback facing its WesternLink submarine connection and damage claims following an anti-competition probe.

TOSCANA AEROPORTI

The Italian Ministry of Infrastructure signed a decree for the approval of a plan that envisages the construction of a new runway and a new terminal at Florence airport, the company said on Tuesday.

SAIPEM

Board meeting on Q1 results (statement on April 18).

Annual general meetings: ACEA (0800 GMT), AMPLIFON (0800 GMT), BPER BANCA (0700 GMT, followed by news conference with CEO Alessandro Vandelli), CEMENTIR (0900 GMT), COVIVIO, DOBANK (0800 GMT), ERG (0830 GMT), FNM (1000 GMT), FOPE (0830 GMT), IDEAMI (0930 GMT), NOTORIOUS PICTURES (0630 GMT), OPENJOBMETIS (1230 GMT), PIOVAN (0830 GMT), VEI 1 (1300 GMT).

Annual and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings: UNIPOLSAI (0830 GMT), ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE (0900 GMT), COIMA RES (0700 GMT), EXPERT SYSTEM (0730 GMT), ITALMOBILIARE (0830 GMT).

Board meetings on FY results: OVS, PLC.

Rome, Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini attends question time at Chamber of Deputies (1300 GMT).

Rome, Economy Minister Giovanni Tria speaks before Budget committees on Economic and Financial Document (0630 GMT).

Rome, Economy Ministry Undersecretary Laura Castelli attends conference organised by state auditor magistrates’ association (0700 GMT).

Rome, conference on “EU-China Relations and the Future of the International Order” with Industry Ministry Undersecretary Michele Geraci (1300 GMT).

Rome, conference on “GEOENVI: Tackling the Environmental Concerns for Deploying Geothermal Energy in Europe” with Industry Ministry Undersecretary MiSE Davide Crippa; Environment Ministry Undersecretary Vannia Gava (0800 GMT).

Rome, ISTAT holds conference to present “Report SDGs 2019” with President Gian Carlo Blangiardo (0800 GMT).

Milan, conference on “The Present and the Future of the European Audiovisual Media Environment” with European Commission official Roberto Viola, Italian Communication Authority President Angelo Cardani (0900 GMT).

Milan, Italian luxury goods companies association Altagamma holds conference on “Consumer & Retail Insight 2019” with Valentino CEO Stefano Sassi, Tod’s Brand General Manager Carlo Alberto Beretta, Herno Chairman Claudio Marenzi, Tamburi Investment Partners Chairman and CEO Giovanni Tamburi (0830 GMT).

