Italy - Factors to watch on April 17

GENERAL

Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy increased by 525 on Thursday, down from 578 the day before, but the number of new cases accelerated sharply to 3,786 from a previous 2,667.

Italy’s Education Minister told Corriere della Sera on Thursday that under current conditions schools across the country are unlikely to reopen in May.

ECONOMY

Italy’s budget deficit will be near 10% of gross domestic product this year, a senior government official told Reuters, as Rome increases borrowing to try to soften the impact of the new coronavirus and the economy plunges into a deep recession.

ISTAT releases February foreign trade data (0800 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases ‘Economic Bulletin’.

DEBT

Italy will offer small savers a new inflation-linked bond next month to raise funds to help the economy cope with the coronavirus crisis.

FIAT CHRYSLER, FERRARI

The government could allow companies in the automotive industry, including car dealers, to resume operations on April 27, before the end of a national lockdown on May 4, if health and safety measures are in place for workers, daily Il Messaggero said.

(*) Passenger car sales tumbled by more than 50% in Europe’s major markets in March as lockdowns imposed due to the new coronavirus took their toll, data showed on Friday.

(*) Car registrations for FCA brands fell 74.4% in March, while the group’s market share shrunk to 3.2% from 6.0% a year earlier, the European Auto Industry Association (ACEA) said.

BRUNELLO CUCINELLI, SALVATORE FERRAGAMO, MONCLER, TOD’S, AEFFE

Fashion companies might also be allowed by the government to restart production on April 27, before the end of a national lockdown on May 4, il Messaggero reported.

(*) Italy’s fashion leaders called on the government on Thursday to loosen restrictions imposed in response to the coronavirus crisis to allow them to resume some production, warning that a prolonged lockdown risked irreparably damaging the sector.

CNH INDUSTRIAL

Italian trade unions said they had agreed with CNH Industrial on health and security measures so the vehicle maker is ready to resume work as soon as lockdown rules are eased.

NEXI

Italy’s payment group announced the offering of 500 million euros senior unsecured equity-linked bonds due in 2027 on Thursday. The bonds will become convertible into ordinary shares after the group’s general meeting will give the go-ahead to a capital increase.

The group said on Friday the bonds will pay a coupon of 1.75% per annum, and the conversion price will be 19.47 euros, with a premium of 50% above the reference share price of 12.98 euros.

(*) UNICREDIT

Italy’s biggest banks by assets is sounding out the elvel of interest from Italian and international investors over the sale of portfolios of impaired loans totalling almost 5 billion euros, MF reporting.

ATLANTIA

The group’s motorway unit Autostrade per l’Italia has decided to immediately invest 450 million euros despite an ongoing dispute with the Italian government over its concessions, daily Il Sole 24 Ore reported. Autostrade could invest a further 1.2 billion euros this year should it reache a deal with Rome and its motorway concession is not revoked.

The infrastructure group holds a board meeting.

CAREL INDUSTRIES

The Italian company, manufacturing air conditioning and refrigeration control systems, said that it has resumed a significant part of the activity at its plant in Brugine, in the north of Italy.

