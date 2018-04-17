Italy - Factors to watch on April 17

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases March final CPI and HICP data (0800 GMT) and February foreign trade data (0900 GMT).

Reuters releases quarterly poll on Italian economy.

INTESA SANPAOLO

Sweden’s Intrum Justitia has filed a binding bid for Intesa Sanpaolo’s debt collection unit in a 3.6 billion euro deal that rids the Italian bank of 10.8 billion euros in bad debts.

The Intesa board meets on Tuesday on the deal.

ATLANTIA

Italy’s Atlantia aid on Monday it would sell a 29.9 percent stake in Spanish telecoms mast group Cellnex to Edizione, which is the Benetton family’s holding company and also its controlling shareholder.

(*) Edizione plans to transfer its stake in Cellnex to a vehicle that would be open to other investors, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.5rd

TELECOM ITALIA

The phone group is to hold a board meeting on Tuesday requested by market regulator Consob which has asked board members to supplement information ahead of the April 24 shareholder meeting, a source said.

SNAM

Greece’s privatisation agency on Monday asked a consortium led by Italy’s Snam, which made the highest bid for a 66 percent stake in gas grid operator DESFA, to further improve its offer.

SAIPEM

Saipem said on Monday it had republished its 2015 and 2016 results to comply with a ruling by market regulator Consob, but it added that it would appeal the decision.

CNH INDUSTRIAL

The truck maker said on Monday changes to retirees’ benefits following a U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling were estimated to result in a $500-$550 million reduction of the plan’s liability.

ENI

Sonatrach’s CEO said on Monday the state energy firm was looking to use digital technology to improve efficiency and also plans to focus on solar power with foreign partners. Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi said Algeria was one of the “best alternatives” for Europe in terms of energy supply.

BANCO BPM

Banco BPM said its 500 million euro unsecured bond issue was successfully completed.

CREDITO VALTELLINESE

Creval said it would close 50 branches by next May 27.

UNICREDIT

Director General Gianni Franco Papa attends news conference to present new partnership with wine associations UIV, AGIVI, Federvini and Assovini Sicilia in Verona (1030 GMT).

GEOX

Annual general meeting (0800 GMT).

EPRICE

Annual general meeting (1300 GMT).

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................