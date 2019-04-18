Italy - Factors to watch on April 18

MILANO, April 15 (Reuters) - The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases February industry orders and sales data (0800 GMT).

Fitch Ratings affirmed Cassa Depositi e Prestiti’s (CDP) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating at ‘BBB’ and Short-Term IDR at ‘F2’. The Outlook is Negative.

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of CTZ and BTPei bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on April 24.

SAIPEM

Releases Q1 results, followed by conference call.

ENI

A Nigerian judge issued arrest warrants for two former ministers and an Eni manager over the sale of offshore oilfield OPL 245 by Malabu Oil and Gas in 2011, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission said on Twitter on Wednesday.

TELECOM ITALIA

An Italian administrative court on Wednesday confirmed a 2017 ruling by market regulator Consob which said French media group Vivendi was at the time exercising “de facto control” over Telecom Italia (TIM).

MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The Tuscan lender said on Wednesday that WRM did not submit offer for its IT platform.

OVS

Italian clothing retailer OVS said on Wednesday it expected core profit to recover this year after earnings before interests, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 27 percent in the fiscal year ended on Jan. 31, 2019.

RETELIT

Retelit said on Wednesday its board would consider the separation of its activities into two companies.

ESSILORLUXOTTICA

French-Italian eyewear group EssilorLuxottica has hired two headhunters to search for a new chief executive officer in a bid to cool a conflict between its French and Italian partners over leadership of the company.

GPI

“Investor Day” in Milan (0930 GMT).

ALP.I

Is de-listed as of Thursday.

ANTARES VISION

Debuts on AIM segment.

Annual general meetings: ATLANTIA (0900 GMT), BANCA GENERALI (0730 GMT), SALVATORE FERRAGAMO (0700 GMT), AEFFE (0730 GMT), BANCA PROFILO (1300 GMT), BANCA SISTEMA (0800 GMT), BE (0800 GMT), BLUE FINANCIAL COMUNICATION (0900 GMT), CALTAGIRONE (1000 GMT), CEMBRE (0730 GMT), ELICA (0700 GMT), ESAUTOMOTION (0900 GMT), FIERA MILANO (1300 GMT), GEL (0800 GMT), LONGINO & CARDENAL (0830 GMT), MAILUP (0830 GMT), MARR (0930 GMT), PIERREL (0800 GMT), POLIGRAFICA SAN FAUSTINO (0830 GMT), RAI WAY (0900 GMT), SAES GETTERS (0830 GMT), TINEXTA (1000 GMT), TOD’S (0900 GMT), TXT E-SOLUTIONS (0730 GMT).

Annual and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings: MEDIASET (0800 GMT), UNIPOL GROUP (0830 GMT), BREMBO (0830 GMT), DEA CAPITAL (0800 GMT), FILA (0800 GMT), FIRST CAPITAL (0900 GMT), LVENTURE GROUP (0700 GMT).

Board meetings on FY results: GAROFALO HEALTH CARE (preliminary results on Feb. 27), INDEL B followed by conference call, ITWAY, NETWEEK.

DIARY

Rome, Chamber of Deputies and Senate start examination of economic and financial document (DEF).

Gioia Tauro, Cabinet expected to meet.

Rome, Economy Minister Giovanni Tria meets officials of Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (1000 GMT).

Verona, banking foundation Fondazione Cariverona holds news conference to present 2018 results and mission balance sheet with President Alessandro Mazzucco, Director General Giacomo Marino (0930 GMT).

Rome, Alitalia special commissioners informally meet trade unions (1600 GMT).

