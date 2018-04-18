Italy - Factors to watch on April 18

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

POLITICS

Italy’s president is likely on Wednesday to appoint a mediator to try to break a deadlock that has prevented the formation of a government since inconclusive elections six weeks ago, a source said, although no quick breakthrough is expected.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases February industrial output data (0800 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury offers up to 2.0 billion euros of an 0.35 percent BTP bond due Nov. 1,2021 in exchange for the following five bonds: 4.50 percent BTP bonds due Aug. 1,2018; CTZ bonds due Dec. 28, 2018; 0,10 percent BTP bonds due April 15, 2019; CTZ bonds due May 30, 2019; 0,05 percent BTP bonds due Oct. 15, 2019.

TELECOM ITALIA

The phone group said on Tuesday the chairman of an upcoming shareholders meeting will not have the power to stop a vote on board candidates proposed by activist fund Elliott, a judge’s decision pending on the matter.

ENEL

The group said it launched a takeover offer to shareholders in Brazil’s power distribution company Eletropaulo Metropolitana SA at 28 reais per share.

INTESA SANPAOLO

The lender’s deal with Sweden’s Intrum Justitia shows bad loans can be sold without a loss and will help Italian lenders turn a corner after “a perfect storm” of fire sales, CEO Carlo Messina said.

BANCA IFIS

The bank placed on Tuesday a 5 year senior unsecured preferred bond for 300 million euros.The bond pays a fixed rate coupon of 2 percent.

ENI

‘Investor Day’ (0900 GMT) in Milan.

POSTE ITALIANE

CEO Matteo Del Fante is guest of the Canova Club in Rome.

INWIT

INWIT Chairman Francesco Profumo and 2007 Peace Nobel Prize winner Rae Kwon Ching attend “The Global Energy Prize Summit 2018” in Turin (0730 GMT).

WASTE ITALIA GROUP

Bond holders’ meeting (0900 GMT).

D’AMICO INTERNATIONAL SHIPPING

Annual general meeting (0900 GMT).

ITALMOBILIARE

Annual general meeting (0830 GMT).

RECORDATI

Annual general meeting (0800 GMT).

SCM-SOLUTIONS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SIM

Annual general meeting (0830 GMT).

VIANINI

Annual general meeting (1000 GMT).

FERVI

Board meeting on FY results.

OVS

Board meeting on FY results.

