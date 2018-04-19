Italy - Factors to watch on April 19

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

POLITICS

Rome, Senate Speaker Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati continues with mandate from President Sergio Mattarella to create new government.

The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement on Wednesday challenged the far-right League to split with its coalition partners by the end of this week and form a government together, as talks to end Italy’s post-election deadlock floundered.

ECONOMY

State auditor holds first hearing on legal procedure on derivatives management against Economy and Finance Ministry directors and Morgan Stanley in Rome (0800 GMT).

Istat-Usci hold seminar with ISTAT President Giorgio Alleva in Milan (0715 GMT).

AIPB-Private Banking Italian Association holds news conference with President Fabio Innocenzi at the end of annual assembly in Milan (0945 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of CTZ and BTPei bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on April 24.

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI

Annual and extraordinary shareholder’s meeting (0700 GMT).

Italy’s biggest insurer Generali has agreed to sell its Belgian operations to Bermuda-based Athora Holding for 540 million euros ($668.5 million) as part of its plans to shrink its global business and shore up capital.

ENI

Italian oil major Eni has no plans to pull out of its joint venture with Russia’s Rosneft despite escalating sanctions against Russia, the head of Eni said on Wednesday.

TELECOM ITALIA

A court in Milan will hold a hearing on Friday to discuss Telecom Italia’s (TIM) appeal against a decision by its statutory auditors to add a motion proposed by activist fund Elliott to its April 24 AGM agenda, two judicial sources said.

CEMENTIR

Annual and extraordinary shareholder’s meeting (0930 GMT).

ITALGAS

Annual and extraordinary shareholder’s meeting (0800 GMT).

LUXOTTICA

Annual and extraordinary shareholder’s meeting (0900 GMT).

BANCA IFIS

Annual general meeting (0730 GMT).

BRUNELLO CUCINELLI

Annual general meeting (0800 GMT).

TOD’S

Annual general meeting (0900 GMT).

IREN

Annual general meeting (0900 GMT).

PIAGGIO

Opening ceremony to inaugurate new ‘Piaggio Museum’ in Pontedera (1000 GMT).

DEA CAPITAL

Annual general meeting (0800 GMT).

DE LONGHI

Annual general meeting (0645 GMT).

DOBANK

Annual general meeting (0800 GMT).

FALCK RENEWABLES

Annual general meeting (1300 GMT).

GLENALTA

Annual and extraordinary shareholder’s meeting (0800 GMT).

K.R. ENERGY

Annual general meeting.

PARMALAT

Annual general meeting (0830 GMT).

SIAS-SOCIETA INVESTIMENTI AUTOSTRADALI E SERVIZI

Annual general meeting (0900 GMT).

TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS

Annual general meeting (1500 GMT).

TXT E-SOLUTIONS

Annual general meeting (0800 GMT) followed by presentation (0930 GMT).

