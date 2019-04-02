Italy - Factors to watch on April 2

MILANO, April 1 (Reuters) - The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

ECONOMY

Italy posted a state sector budget deficit of 20.2 billion euros in March against a deficit of 21.1 billion euros in the same month last year, the Treasury said on Monday.

TELECOM ITALIA

Italian state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, which recently became Telecom Italia’s second-largest shareholder, is not seeking representation on the phone company’s board for now, three sources said on Monday.

Federico Rigoni has been appointed new Chief Procurement Unit & Real Estate Officer.

FIAT CHRYSLER

Italy car sales fell 9.6 percent on the year in March, according to the Transport Ministry.

UNICREDIT

UniCredit’s Chief Executive Jean Pierre Mustier has the full backing of shareholder Allianz, a senior executive at the German insurer said on Monday.

PIRELLI

Pirelli said it saw a positive impact of 107 million euros in H1 from recognition of tax credits in Brazil.

ACEA

Presents 2019-2022 industrial plan with Chairwoman Michaela Castelli, CEO Stefano Antonio Donnarumma (0800 GMT), followed by news conference (1040 GMT).

LVENTURE GROUP

Presents 2019-2022 industrial plan with CEO Luigi Capello, partner and board member Roberto Magnifico in Milan (1030 GMT).

NICE

Is de-listed as of Tuesday.

SNAM

Annual and extraordinary shareholders’ meeting (0800 GMT).

EDISON

Annual general meeting (0900 GMT).

ZUCCHI GROUP

Board meeting on FY results.

Annual general meetings: LIFE CARE CAPITAL (0900 GMT), RESTART.

DIARY

Rome, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker meets Italian President Sergio Mattarella and participates in the Euranet Plus Summit 2019 organised by the European Radio Network.

Rome, conference on “Inclusive Growth: New Horizons for the Future of Italy” with OECD Secretary General Angel Gurria (1245 GMT).

Rome, Economy Ministry Director General Riccardo Barbieri speaks before Senate Budget Committee (1015 GMT).

Rome, Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco attends a book presentation (1530 GMT).

Rome, welfare institute INPS holds conference on “INPS and the Care of Minors” with President Pasquale Tridico, Health Minister Giulia Grillo (0830 GMT).

Milan, conference on “Why Are We Listed on the Stock Exchange?” with Mediaset Chairman Fedele Confalonieri, Illimity Bank CEO Corrado Passera (1530 GMT).

