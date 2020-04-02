Italy - Factors to watch on April 2

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

(*) GENERAL

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Wednesday announced that a national lockdown in place since March 9 and due to expire on Friday would remain in place until at least April 13.

Italy’s daily death toll from coronavirus on Wednesday was the lowest for six days, authorities said, but the overall number of new infections grew.

ECONOMICS

Italy posted a state sector budget deficit of 32.2 billion euros in March compared to a deficit of 20.337 billion euros in the same month last year, the Treasury said on Wednesday.

ATLANTIA

Benetton-led Atlantia is in contact with funds in Italy and abroad that may be interested in its motorway unit Autostrade per l’Italia to end a stalemate with the government over its concession, three sources close to the matter said.

FINCANTIERI

The shipbuilder said COVID-19 was significantly impacting its 2020 business operations. (*) VARD subsidiary signed a contract worth about 50 million euros for the design and construction of a unit for P/F Akraberg, a company of the Faroe Islands-based fishing group Framherji, Fincantieri said on Wednesday.

(*) FERRARI

The luxury carmaker said on Wednesday it decided to temporarily suspend the third tranche of its multi-year share repurchase programme as of March 30.

FIAT CHRYSLER

Italian car registrations dropped 85.42% in March following the coronavirus outbreak and lockdown ordered by authorities to fight the epidemic spread, the transport ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

BPER BANCA

The Italian lender said on Wednedsay it would suspend paying a dividend on its 2019 results to comply with the regulatory recommendation for European and domestic banks given the coronavirus emergency.

BPER Banca said it would not proceed with the distribution of a dividend.

(*) UNIPOL

The financial group’s board on Thursday will consider whether to take actions on a planned 0.28 euro per share dividend in response to the coronavirus emergency, daily Il Sole 24 Ore said. The report added a final decision could also be taken at a later stage.

CNH INDUSTRIAL

CNH will extend Italian plant closures to April 17, FIOM union said.

(*) ESSILORLUXOTTICA

The planned acquisition of Dutch opticians group GrandVision is confirmed, pending a green light from EU antitrust regulators, but the eyewear maker could ask for a lower price than the 7.2 billion euros initially agreed, daily La Repubblica said.

TECHNOGYM

Technogym said it had become the official global fitness equipment partner of Ironman.

(*) BANCA FARMAFACTORING

Holds annual and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings (1000 GMT).

(*) BANCA POPOLARE DI BARI (unlisted)

The ailing lender’s commissioners asked for an additional capital injection of 53.8 million euros to a depositor protection fund financed by Italian banks (FITD) committed to the lender’s rescue, daily Il Messaggero said, citing banking sources.

DIARY

Italy, trade unions FIT CISL call for 24-hour air transport strike (postponed from Feb. 25).

Rome, Cabinet meeting expected.

Rome, state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti holds board meetingon FY results.

