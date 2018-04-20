Italy - Factors to watch on April 20

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

POLITICS

Rome, Senate Speaker Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati reports results of mandate after meetings with political parties to President Sergio Mattarella.

The leader of Italy’s anti-establishment 5-Star Movement said on Thursday he saw the possibility of forming a coalition with the far-right League, but reiterated his refusal to work with its electoral allies.

ECONOMY

Italy will slightly raise its forecast for economic growth this year to 1.6 percent from 1.5 percent when the Treasury issues new projections next week, government sources have told Reuters.

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of 6-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on April 26.

Treasury said on Thursday it would offer up to 3.75 billion euros ($4.63 billion) over three bonds at an auction on April 24.

BANKS

Italian households would bear the brunt of any new bank failure in the country as they own nearly half of the bonds that would be written off in such an event, European Central Bank data showed on Thursday.

TELECOM ITALIA

Activist fund Elliott turned up the volume in its war of words with Vivendi over the French media group’s defence of its strategy for Telecom Italia (TIM), only days before a fight for board seats at Italy’s biggest phone group.

Vivendi’s top investor Vincent Bollore stunned shareholders and board members on Thursday by anointing his son Yannick as chairman only days before the company faces a crucial showdown in Italy.

(*) ENEL

Enel said on Thursday it had improved the terms of its offer to buy Brazil’s Eletropaulo by committing to promote and back a capital increase of around 355 million euros.

(*) SALVATORE FERRAGAMO

Chairman Ferruccio Ferragamo reiterated a sale of the company was out of the question. He told Il Sole 24 Ore the group had never been and would never be on sale. “We won’t sell at either 1 (euro) or 10. On this the whole family totally agrees”.

BANCA POPOLARE DI BARI

Italy’s Popolare di Bari has set an ambitious target to reduce its soured debt this year, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters, in a move likely to heighten concerns it will need fresh capital.

SNAM

Greece has accepted a 535 million euro ($662 million) offer from a consortium led by Italy’s Snam for a majority stake in gas grid operator DESFA, naming it the “preferred investor”, its privatisation agency said on Thursday.

(*) ASTALDI

The relaunch of the group could come through a planned capital increase of 300 million euros, Il Sole 24 Ore said. Japan’s IHI and India’s Reliance Infrastructure Limited could be interested in taking up part of the cash call to flank the family, it said. A U.S. private equity is also interested in the group, the paper added.

GABELLI VALUE FOR ITALY

Debuts on AIM segment.

ACEA

Annual general meeting (0800 GMT).

AMPLIFON

Annual general meeting (0800 GMT).

ASTM

Annual general meeting (0900 GMT).

ATLANTIA

Annual general meeting (0900 GMT).

BREMBO

Annual general meeting (0830 GMT).

WIIT

Annual general meeting (0800 GMT).

SALVATORE FERRAGAMO

Annual and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings (0700 GMT).

YOOX NET-A-PORTER

Annual general meeting (0800 GMT).

FOPE

Annual general meeting (0830 GMT).

EUROTECH

Annual general meeting (0700 GMT).

ORSERO

Annual general meeting (0830 GMT).

SERVIZI ITALIA

Annual general meeting (0830 GMT).

PRIMA INDUSTRIE

Annual and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings (0800 GMT).

BB BIOTECH

Board meeting on Q1 results.

MEDIACONTECH

Board meeting on FY results.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................