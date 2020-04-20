Italy - Factors to watch on April 20

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy rose by 433 on Sunday, the lowest daily tally in a week, and the number of new cases also slowed to 3,047 from a previous 3,491, the Civil Protection Agency said.

POLITICS

The Italian government is working to establish a set of nationwide guidelines aimed at allowing business activities to restart from May 4, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte wrote in a post on Facebook on Saturday.

In an interview with Germany’s Sueddeutsche Zeitung on Monday Conte repeated calls for the European Union to issue common euro zone bonds to demonstrate the bloc’s solidarity in tackling the coronavirus crisis.

Rome, Cabinet meeting (0800 GMT).

DEBT

Italy is considering ways to encourage retail investors to buy government debt as it ramps up spending to fight the coronavirus crisis, a source close to the matter told Reuters on Friday.

ENI, SAIPEM

The U.S. SEC said on Friday Italian oil and gas group had agreed to settle charges it breached corruption accounting rules over “improper” payments by the former unit Saipem in Algeria. The SEC said Eni, without admitting or denying the SEC’s findings, had agreed to the entry of an order to cease and desist from violating the controls provisions and pay $24.5 million in disgorgement and prejudgment interest.

LEONARDO, POSTE ITALIANE, ENEI, ENI

Chief executives of state-controlled groups Eni, Enel, Poste, Leonardo are all set to win another mandate at the helm of respective companies, Italian government sources told Reuters on Friday. The Treasury is expected to publish its slate of board nominees for the various companies on Monday.

DIASORIN

The Italian medical diagnostic group said on Friday it had won European conformity (CE) approval for its Sars-Cov-2 serology kit.

TELECOM ITALIA (TIM)

CNQuadri, a group of TIM middle managers, urged all shareholders to give up their dividend payment on 2019 results, allowing the company to count on additional cash for investments during the coronavirus emergency, a letter published on CNQuadri’s website showed.

CNQuadri, which holds 5,000 shares in the Italian phone carrier, will vote against the proposed distribution of a dividend of 0.01 euros at the Annual General Meeting on Thursday, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Saturday.

Luxembourg-based holding company Partners Telecom Sarl held 2.987% of Tim as of March 18, a Consob filing showed on Friday.

DAVIDE CAMPARI

The maker of the Campari red aperitif said on Friday it had entered exclusive negotiations with privately-owned French company SARL FICOMA to buy 80% of the Champagne brand founded in 1906 in the town of Ay.

A2A

The municipalities of Milan and Brescia, the two top investors of the Italian utility, indicated former CEO of Telecom Italia Marco Patuano as chairman and former boss of state railways firm Ferrovie dello Stato Renato Mazzoncini as Chief Executive in their list of candidates for the renewal of the board.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Former Carige CEO Guido Bastianini is the frontrunner to become the new head of lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena as the nomination process at key state-controlled companies comes to an end, two government sources said on Friday.

AS ROMA - Players and coaches agreed to go without four months’ salary, ensuring the Italian club gross savings of 30 million euros and help it through the stoppage caused by the novel coronavirus outbreak, the club said on Sunday.

BANCA CARIGE

Savings shareholders’ meeting (0830 GMT).

PIAGGIO

Piaggio said on Friday it had signed an agreement with trade unions to restart production in its Pontedera plant.

Trade ex-dividend: CAMPARI GROUP of 0.055 euro per share; FERRARI of 1.13 euro per ordinary share.

