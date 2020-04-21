Italy - Factors to watch on April 21

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

ECONOMY

Italy’s Treasury expects the economy to contract by around 8% this year, two sources close to the matter told Reuters, underscoring the negative impact of the nationwide lockdown imposed to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

POLITICS

Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy rose by 454 on Monday, slightly up on Sunday’s tally, while the number of new cases dropped to 2,256, the lowest level in well over a month, the Civil Protection Agency said.

DEBT

Italy’s Treasury postponed by one day each of three separate debt auction announcements it was due to publish this week after unveiling earlier on Monday a two-part syndicated deal to sell a new five-year bond and reopen an existing 30-year issue.

The decision does not affect the date of the auctions, which remain unchanged, the Treasury said.

ENI, ENEL

Italy’s government gave the green light to a third term in office for the chief executives of Italy’s top two energy firms Eni and Enel on Tuesday but flagged new chairmen reflecting an intention to monitor their performances.

POSTE ITALIANE, LEONARDO

The government flagged Alessandro Profumo would be confirmed for a second term in office as CEO at defence group Leonardo and Matteo Del Fante at Poste Italiane.

SNAM

A consortium of bidders including U.S.-based Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) is in talks with banks for an $8 billion loan to back their investment in Abu Dhabi National Oil Co’s (ADNOC) natural gas pipeline assets, three sources said.

ATLANTIA

The motorway unit of the Italian infrastructure group is considering tapping government-backed liquidity to temper the impact of coronavirus on its business, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

S&P Global Ratings said on Monday the ratings of Atlantia and its Autostrade unit remained on ‘CreditWatch’ negative citing a COVID-19-related traffic decline.

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

Global vehicle production is now expected to fall more than 20% to around 71 million in 2020 as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and ensuing recession, a top automotive forecaster said Monday.

TELECOM ITALIA

Proxy advisers Glass Lewis and ISS have recommended shareholders in the phone group to approve 2019 accounts and dividend plans at an upcoming shareholder meeting. ISS alone recommends voting against a long-term incentive plan for top managers.

JUVENTUS FC, SS LAZIO, AS ROMA

Sports minister Vincenzo Spadafora told state TV late on Monday there was no certainty that the national football championship could resume after May 4.

DIARY

Rome, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte speaks before Senate (1300 GMT) and Chamber of Deputies (1530 GMT) on COVID-19 emergency measures.

Foreign Press Association holds FB live streaming with Salini Impregilo CEO Pietro Salini on “Infrastructures: a driving force for growth for Italy” (1300 GMT).

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................