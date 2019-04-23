Italy - Factors to watch on April 23

MILANO, April 23 (Reuters) - The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

POLITICS

Cabinet expected to meet in Rome on ‘growth decree’ (1600 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of 6-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on April 26.

ENI

The United States said on Monday it will eliminate in May all waivers granted to eight economies, including Italy, that allowed them to buy Iranian oil without facing sanctions. The Italian oil group said on Monday it was not present in Iran and had not imported Iranian oil during the waiver period.

Bahrain’s state-owned Tatweer Petroleum said on Monday it would sign an Exploration and Production Sharing Agreement with Eni within the next two weeks to develop the off-shore Block One field.

ENI, FINCANTIERI, TERNA

Eni is joining forces with shipbuilder Fincantieri, power grid group Terna and state lender CDP to develop wave power stations.

FIAT CHRYSLER

The Italian-American car maker said on Friday it is recalling more than 320,000 Dodge Dart compact cars in North America that could roll away because of a defective part that could allow the shift cable to detach from the transmission.

ATLANTIA, ALITALIA

Italian infrastructure group Atlantia could join a rescue of loss-making flag carrier Alitalia to try to win favour with the government and secure the future of its own domestic business following a deadly bridge collapse last year, sources said. (*) A cabinet meeting expected on Tuesday will decide to scrap a end-June repayment deadline for a state bridging loan of 900 million euros to Alitalia, and convert part of it into new shares, daily Il Messaggero reported.

JUVENTUS, AS ROMA, LAZIO

Juventus clinched its eighth Serie A title in a row, after beating Fiorentina 2-1 at home on Saturday.

AS Roma drew against Inter Milan while Lazio lost at home to relegated Chievo.

PRYSMIAN

The cable maker has refinanced its 1 bln euro long-term revolving facility with a pool of leading Italian and international banks, Prysmian said on Friday.

TREVI FINANZIARIA

Trevi Holding SE said on Friday it had filed a request of pre-composition with creditors, adding the move is precautionary. The holding company said its primary goal remains taking part in the recapitalisation of Trevi with support of lenders and investment funds.

MONDADORI

Mondadori said on Friday it had signed an agreement for the sale of Mondadori France to Reworld Media.

GEDI

The publisher group said on Friday its revenue fell 6.5 percent to 145.6 million euros in Q1.

(*) OVS

The Italian retailer aims to improve the quality of the clothes sold in its stores to attract more sophisticated clients and raise prices, Chief Executive Stefano Beraldo told Il Corriere della Sera - L’Economia on Tuesday.

CERVED

The group has appointed Andrea Mignanelli as chief executive and Gianandrea Edoardo De Bernardis as chairman.

STMICROELECTRONICS

Board meeting on Q1 results (press release on April 24).

Annual general meetings: AQUAFIL (1330 GMT), ASCOPIAVE (1200 GMT), BF (0830 GMT), GABETTI PROPERTY SOLUTIONS (1230 GMT), SITI-B&T GROUP (0830 GMT), WM CAPITAL (0730 GMT).

Annual and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings: RATTI (0930 GMT), SMRE (0900 GMT).

Trade ex-dividend: CAMPARI GROUP of 0.05 euro per share; CNH INDUSTRIAL of 0.18 euro per ordinary share; FCA of 0.65 euro per ordinary share; FERRARI NV of 1.03 euro per ordinary share; FINECOBANK of 0.303 euro per share; PRYSMIAN of 0.43 euro per share; RECORDATI 0.47 euro per share as final dividend (0.45 euro per share as 2018 interim on Nov. 19, 2018); UNICREDIT of 0.27 euro per ordinary share; BANCA MEDIOLANUM of 0.20 euro per ordinary share as final dividend (0.20 euro as 2018 interim dividend on Nov. 19, 2018); COIMA RES of 0.30 euro per share as final 2018 dividend (0.10 euro as interim 2018 dividend on Nov. 19, 2018); FOPE of 0.35 euro per ordinary share; ITALIAN WINE BRANDS of 0.40 euro per share; NOTORIOUS PICTURES of 0.0820 euro per ordinary share; PIAGGIO of 0.09 euro per ordinary share.

