Italy - Factors to watch on April 23

ECONOMY

(*) Italy’s Economy Minister said on Thursday he expected a “strong rebound” in output in the third quarter of the year and significant growth in 2021, after an exceptional contraction due to the restrictions imposed to fight the coronavirus.

(*) Tourism will be the hardest hit industry from the coronavirus emergency and 20% of the funds made available by Europe should be allocated to the sector for its recovery, the European Union’s industry chief Thierry Breton told La Stampa.

ISTAT releases March non-EU foreign trade (0800 GMT).

DEBT (*) Italy’s Treasury said on Wednesday it would offer up to 2.75 billion euros in zero-coupon bonds and up to 1 billion euros in inflation linked 10-year BTpei notes at an auction on Friday.

(*) SAIPEM

Italian oil services group said on Thursday it could not offer new guidance for the year because of the highly unstable environment created by the COVID-19 pandemic and falling oil prices.

MONCLER

The Italian luxury outwear maker hopes to limit financial damage from the coronavirus crisis with a strong rebound in the final part of the year, a crucial season for its trademark puffer jackets, after sales fell 18% in the first quarter. .

ATLANTIA

The Italian infrastructure group said on Wednesday that last week traffic on the motorway network it runs in Italy fell 79.7% year-on-year. (*) The threat of the government stripping Atlantia of its motorway concession has receeded, Il Corriere della Sera said. The data room for the sale of a majority stake in tollroad unit Autostrade to Italian investors has opened with infrastructure fund F2i and state lender CDP as candidates, it said. Autostrade is valued at 8-10 billion euros and the deal could be wrapped up by June if the government finds the time to deal with the issue, the report added.

UNICREDIT

The lender remains a strong and solid bank with a CET1 ratio of around 13% and ample liquidity reserves, CEO Jean Pierre Mustier said in a message to staff as he commented on UniCredit’s decision to take additional loan loss provisions of 900 million euros in the first quarter relating to the impact of Covid-19.

INTESA SANPAOLO

Intesa is the first Italian lender that signed an agreement with credit export agency SACE to provide liquidity for companies hit by the coronavirus emergency, the bank said on Wednesday.

FIAT CHRYSLER

Auto retail sales in the United States are beginning to recover from a massive slump in March due to the outbreak of the coronavirus and nationwide stay-at-home orders, according to analysts at research firm J.D. Power on Wednesday.

TELECOM ITALIA, INWIT

Telecom Italia (TIM) and Vodafone said on Wednesday they had agreed to launch the sale of an 8% stake in Italy’s biggest mobile tower company INWIT on a pro-rata basis as part of their efforts to cut debt.

GUALA CLOSURES

Italy’s eyewear tycoon Leonardo Del Vecchio held 3.99% of Guala Closures as of April 11, according to a regulatory filing.

TELECOM ITALIA (TIM)

Annual and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings (1300 GMT).

AZIMUT

Annual general meeting (0900 GMT).

BANCA GENERALI

Annual general meeting (0730 GMT).

BANCA IFIS

Annual general meeting (0730 GMT).

BREMBO

Annual general meeting (0830 GMT).

TECHNOGYM

Annual general meeting (0800 GMT).

ENI

Board meeting on Q1 results (press release on April 24).

DIARY

Rome, Italian banking association ABI Director General Giovanni Sabatini and Deputy Director General Gianfranco Torriero speak via videoconference before Chamber of Deputies Finance and Industry committees (0730 GMT).

