Italy - Factors to watch on April 24

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases March non-EU foreign trade data (0800 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury sells 3.0-3.5 billion euros new CTZ bonds due June 29, 2021 and 0,5-1.0 billion euros BTPei bonds due Sept. 15, 2032. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

ENEL

Enel net production was down 5 percent in the first quarter at 59,097 GWH.

TERNA

Terna signed on Tuesday a back-up ESG linked Revolving Credit Facility, in the form of a committed facility for a total amount of 1.5 billion euros.

ENI

Board meeting on Q1 results, release after 1100 GMT followed by conference call (1400 GMT).

STMICROELECTRONICS

Releases Q1 results (before European bourses opening), followed by conference call (0730 GMT).

AXELERO

Board meeting.

CDR ADVANCE CAPITAL

Board meeting on FY results (1300 GMT).

COVIVIO

Board meeting on Q1 results.

GAMBERO ROSSO

Annual and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings (1000 GMT).

PLT ENERGIA

Suspended from trading on April 24 and april 25 ahead of de-listing on April 26.

S.M.R.E.

De-listed as of Thursday.

Annual general meetings: AZIMUT (0900 GMT), DIASORIN (1300 GMT), SALINI IMPREGILO (0800 GMT), ALERION CLEAN POWER (0800 GMT), BANCA FINNAT (0800 GMT), BORGOSESIA (1200 GMT), INIZIATIVE BRESCIANE (1300 GMT), MONRIF (1000 GMT), ORSERO (1000 GMT), RETELIT (1300 GMT), SIT (0800 GMT).

DIARY

Rome, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte receives Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe (1000 GMT), followed by joint news conference.

Rome, Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini attends meeting on immigration, terrorism, landings and expulsions (0800 GMT).

Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini visits Bergamo, Grumello Del Monte and Zanica for electoral campaign.

Taranto, institutional and social meetings with Deputy Prime Minister and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio, Health Minister Giulia Grillo, Minister for the South Barbara Lezzi, Environment Minister Sergio Costa, culture Minister Alberto Bonisoli (0830 GMT); followed by news conference (1530 GMT).

Instrastructure and Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli visits Sicily region.

Milan, UBI Banca Chiarwoman Letizia Moratti attends presentation of social initiative ‘Social Bond UBI’ (1000 GMT).

