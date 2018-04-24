Italy - Factors to watch on April 24

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases April consumer and business confidence data (0800 GMT) and March foreign trade data (0900 GMT).

POLITICS

Italy’s president on Monday asked the head of the lower house of parliament to see whether the 5-Star Movement and centre-left Democratic Party (PD) could form a coalition government but initial reaction pointed to a mission impossible.

DEBT

Italy’s Treasury said on Monday it would offer up to 9.25 billion euros in bonds at auction on April 27.

Treasury sells 1.5-2.0 billion euros CTZ bonds due March 30, 2020 and 1.250-1.750 billion euros of the following two BTPei bonds: 1.30 percent, May 15, 2028 bond and 1.25 percent, Sept. 15, 2032 bond. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

COMPANIES (*) TELECOM ITALIA (TIM)

Telecom Italia shareholders will vote on Tuesday to confirm Amos Genish as CEO, while a widely-anticipated showdown between the top two investors in Italy’s biggest phone group over board seats is delayed by 10 days.

CEO Amos Genish told investors on Monday the group would sign in the next few days a content deal with Mediaset to see the broadcaster’s TV on Timvision, La Repubblica said. It will probably not be one of those “multi-million” euro deals, the paper added.

Annual general meeting (0900 GMT).

SAIPEM

The Italian oil services group swung to a net loss in the first quarter as sales fell on a weaker business climate. (*) CEO Stefano Cao said Subsea 7 bid on McDermott is a sign of consolidation that needs carefully montitoring.

BPER BANCA

Italy’s BPER Banca could lower its soured debts faster than expected this year, cutting their share in terms of total lending below 14 percent from 19.8 percent at the end of 2017, a financial source said.

IMA

The Bologna-based packaging group said on Monday it had signed a 58.5 million euro accord to buy 82.5 percent of local rival TMC, which specialises in automatic machines for the packaging of tissues and personal care products.

ENEL

Brazilian securities regulator CVM has set a May 18 deadline for companies to bid for Eletropaulo Metropolitana SA in a live auction on Brazil’s stock exchange, the company said.

Enel has modified its offer for Eletropaulo to include an unconditional commitment to inject at least 1.5 billion reais if none of the takeover bids on the Brazilian energy group turns out to be successful.

(*) SNAM

The group has just signed a know-how agreement with Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company, a first step in evaluating opportunities for cooperating in Egypt’s gas infrastructure sector, Snam CEO Marco Alvera said in an interview in Il Messaggero.

MEDIASET

Board meeting on FY results (1400 GMT) followed by conference call (1600 GMT).

BASIC NET

Annual general meeting (0900 GMT) and board meeting on Q1 results, followed by video conference call (1530 GMT).

SNAM

Annual and extraordinary shareholders’ meeting (0800 GMT).

STMICROELECTRONICS

Board meeting on Q1 results (press release on April 25).

Annual general meetings: ARNOLDO MONDODORI EDITORE , AVIO, AZIMUT, ACOTEL, AEROPORTO DI BOLOGNA, BE, BF, CALTAGIRONE, FINLOGIC, GEFRAN, GRUPPO MUTUIONLINE, H-FARM, ISAGRO, LANDI RENZO, NET INSURANCE, NICE, OPENJOBMETIS, RATTI, SAES GETTERS, SPACE4, TECNOINVESTIMENTI, TELESIA , BIESSE, SAFILO, ZEPHYRO

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................