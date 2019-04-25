Italy - Factors to watch on April 25

MILANO, April 25 (Reuters) - The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

ENI

The Italian energy group stuck to its production forecast for the year on Wednesday, as profits in the first quarter missed market expectations.

Eni operations in Libya are stable for now, the Chief Upstream Officer Antonio Vella said on Wednesday.

SAIPEM

The Italian oil group said on Wednesday that it had won onshore E&C contracts in Russia and Serbia for a total of 500 million euros.

RCS MEDIAGROUP

A New York judge has put on hold a lawsuit by U.S. private equity firm Blackstone Group LP against Italian publisher RCS Mediagroup over the disputed sale of real estate assets, pending the outcome of an arbitration in Italy.

ASTALDI

The troubled Italian construction group said on Wednesday that its net financial debt at end-2018 stood at 2.19 billion euros versus 2.01 billion euros at end-September.

PLT ENERGIA

Suspended from trading ahead of de-listing on April 26.

