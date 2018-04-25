Italy - Factors to watch on April 25

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

POLITICS

Italy’s 5-Star Movement said on Tuesday it wanted to pursue government coalition talks with the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) and slammed the door on any further discussions with the centre-right bloc.

MEDIASET

Italy’s biggest private broadcaster said on Tuesday it returned to profit last year after a failed pay-TV deal with France’s Vivendi dragged the group into the red in 2016.

The group’s CFO said the deal with Sky’s Italy unit will improve the group’s Italian EBIT by 60-70 million euros per year. He added that the TV group is in contact with Telecom Italia, but only over the rights for the retransmission of free-to-air programmes.

LEONARDO

The German defence ministry on Tuesday received bids from Airbus and the U.S. government - representing Lockheed Martin and Boeing - for the replacement of its fleet of 90 ageing Tornado fighter jets. Airbus is pitching the Eurofighter, a joint programme with Britain’s BAE Systems and Italy’s Leonardo.

ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE

CEO Ernesto Mauri said the group was yet to receive an offer for its French magazines from rival Reworld Media and would consider it carefully when it came.

CREDITO VALTELLINESE

Societe Generale held a 4.23 percent stake in the Italian bank as of April 19, mostly through borrowed securities, regulatory filings showed on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley held 0.24 percent of Creval on April 18 having cut a previous 5.79 percent stake acquired on April 16 mostly through borrowed securities.

SAIPEM

Morgan Stanley cut on Tuesday its price target to 5.40 eurors from 6 euros.

STMICROELECTRONICS

Releases Q1 results (before European bourses opening); followed by conference call (0730 GMT).

