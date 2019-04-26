Italy - Factors to watch on April 26

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

ECONOMY

Rating agency S&P Global reviews sovereign debt rating on Italy.

DEBT

Treasury sells 6.0 billion euros new 6-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

Treasury announces sale of BTP and CCTeu bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on April 30.

(*) BANKS

Europe’s competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager welcomed Italy’s latest two-track plan to compensate savers hit by the country’s recent banking crisis, according to comments in an interview with Il Sole 24 Ore and other European papers.

UNICREDIT

The collapse of merger talks between Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank is good news, a top Commerzbank shareholder said on Thursday, betting that the bank will seek an alternative deal with another European rival.

The most likely suitors are Italy’s UniCredit and BNP Paribas, said Fabrice Theveneau, head of global equities at Lyxor Asset Management, which is the 13th-biggest shareholder in Commerzbank.

(*) TELECOM ITALIA (TIM)

The phone group’s board will meet on May 6 to discuss governance issues, Il Messaggero says.

ENI

Algerian energy company Sonatrach has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Italian energy group to renew a contract to supply Algerian natural gas to Italy.

(*) ALITALIA

EU competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager said to Il Sole that Italy’s plan to indefinitely postpone a deadline for the repayment of a 900 million euro ($1 billion) bridge loan given to Alitalia would be neutral for the European Commission’s ongoing inquiry into whether the lifeline provided by the Rome government was illegal state aid.

Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio is in talks with entrepreneur Riccardo Toto to get him to buy 30 percent of the loss-making Alitalia as the government struggles to conclude a rescue plan for the airline, La Repubblica said. A Toto involvement would prevent Rome having to press motorway group Atlantia to invest to save the carrier, the paper added.

PORTALE SARDEGNA

Board meeting on FY results.

Annual general meetings: AMBROMOBILIARE, EDILIZIACROBATICA (1400 GMT), GAMENET GROUP, POLIGRAFICI EDITORIALE (0830 GMT), ROSETTI MARINO (0900 GMT), SOFTEC (1500 GMT), ZUCCHI GROUP .

Annual and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings: ENAV (1300 GMT), SOGEFI (1400 GMT).

Board meetings on Q1 results: BB BIOTECH, SOGEFI .

De-listed as of Friday: CASA DAMIANI, GRUPPO CERAMICHE RICCHETTI, PLT ENERGIA.

