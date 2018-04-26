Italy - Factors to watch on April 26

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

ECONOMY

Assogestioni expected to release March fund flows data.

DEBT

Treasury sells 6.0 billion euros in 6-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

ENI

Eni executive Roberto Casula has taken a leave of absence from the Italian oil major, a company spokesman said on Wednesday without giving any reason for the decision.

Eni will not relinquish its interests in Cyprus, its CEO said on Wednesday, as an uneasy standoff between Turkey and the Mediterranean island lingered over offshore hydrocarbons resources.

ENEL

Enel has raised its offer to buy Eletropaulo shares to 32 reais. The offer is only valid if Eletropaulo cancels plans for a follow-on share offering.

FCA

Board meeting on Q1 results, followed by conference call (1200 GMT).

ITEMA (IPO-ITEMA.MI)

Debuts at Milan Stock Exchange, holds new conference to present listing project with CEO Carlo Rogora (0830 GMT).

CSP INTERNATIONAL

Board meeting on FY results.

GEDI GRUPPO EDITORIALE

Board meeting on Q1 results and annual general meeting.

UNIEURO

Board meeting on FY results (closed on Feb. 28, 2018).

ASCOPIAVE

Annual general meeting (1300 GMT).

BANCA INTERMOBILIARE

Annual general meeting (0900 GMT).

BEST UNION

Annual general meeting (1300 GMT).

CALEFFI

Annual general meeting (1400 GMT).

CASTA DIVA GROUP

Annual general meeting (0800 GMT).

CEMBRE

Annual general meeting (0730 GMT).

CENTRALE DEL LATTE D’ITALIA

Annual general meeting (0900 GMT).

GEDI GRUPPO EDITORIALE

Annual general meeting (0900 GMT).

HERA

Annual general meeting (0800 GMT).

IRCE

Annual general meeting (0900 GMT).

MAILUP

Annual general meeting (0830 GMT).

MAIRE TECNIMONT

Annual general meeting (0830 GMT).

MITTEL

Annual general meeting (0800 GMT).

MONRIF

Annual general meeting (1000 GMT).

POLIGRAFICI EDITORIALE

Annual general meeting (0830 GMT).

RCS MEDIAGROUP

Annual general meeting (0830 GMT).

SAFE BAG

Annual general meeting (1230 GMT).

TAS GROUP

Annual general meeting (0830 GMT).

VALSOIA

Annual general meeting (1000 GMT).

BANCA PROFILO

Annual and extraordinary shareholders’ meeting (1300 GMT).

BE

Annual and extraordinary shareholders’ meeting (0800 GMT).

B&C SPEAKERS

Annual and extraordinary shareholders’ meeting (0900 GMT).

SIT

Annual and extraordinary shareholders’ meeting (0900 GMT).

TENARIS

Board meeting on Q1 results.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................