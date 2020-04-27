Italy - Factors to watch on April 27

UoThe following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

POLITICS

Italy will allow factories and bu nL5N2CE04Jilding sites to re-open from May 4 and allow limited family visits as it prepares a staged end to Europe’s longest coronavirus lockdown, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Sunday.

DEBT

Italy should attract more private savings into government bonds to help it sustain high spending to fight the coronavirus crisis and ideally bring home some of the tens of billions of euros parked abroad, the head of Italy’s biggest retail bank has said.

Italy’s Treasury said on Friday it would offer 10.5 billion euros in 6-month and 75-day bills at auction on Tuesday.

Treasury announces sale of BTP and CCTeu bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on April 29.

INTESA SANPAOLO

CEO Carlo Messina dismissed press speculation about potential interest for UBI Banca from Credit Agricole saying the French bank may have been sounded out but it was “very unlikely” it would challenge Italy’s leading bank on its home turf.

Italy’s biggest retail bank said on Friday it had received more than 104,000 requests for state-guaranteed loans under a government emergency liquidity package to prop up the economy.

Intesa shareholders meet on Monday to approve a new share issue to support the takeover offer the bank plans to launch on rival UBI Banca (0800 GMT)

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI

Italy’s top insurer said on Saturday it was confident of being able to rebuff a potential takeover bid, thanks to a “solid” group of core domestic shareholders and a strong capital and financial position.

Generali said it was sticking to its plans for “disciplined” acquisitions and could consider asset disposals in the future “in an opportunistic way.”

Generali holds 300 million euros worth of a bond issued by loss-making Italian carrier Alitalia. The exposure has been almost entirely written off, the company added.

CAMPARI

Italy’s Campari is ready to pursue large acquisitions to stay ahead in a consolidating spirits industry, Chief Executive Bob Kunze-Concewitz said in a newspaper interview on Saturday.

DIASORIN

The Italian diagnostics group Diasorin said on Saturday it had received an Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for a serological test kit for COVID-19.

FIAT CHRYSLER

The automaker resumes on Monday van production at its Atessa plant in central Italy as well as preparatory work at its Melfi plant in southern Italy to develop the group’s new hybrid cars.

ENI

In an interview in Saturday’s La Stampa CEO Claudio Descalzi confirmed the group’s plans to invest 20 billion euros in Italy over the next 4 years. “Indeed I hope we can increase that,” he said.

BANCA IFIS

CEO Luciano Colombini told Il Sole 24 Ore on Saturday the coronavirus crisis was delaying recoveries on the bank’s bad loan portfolio but not hurting their value, adding the rise in the cost of risk would be manageable. He expressed confidence on IFIS’ bid for Farbanca and said the bank was also interested in loan recovery firms specialised in secured loans.

ATLANTIA

The motorway and airport operator said on Friday it would give about 1,000 euro worth of shares to each of its 12,000 workers employed by the group’s Italian subsidiaries.

CERVED

The Italian credit information and management group signed binding agreements with a group of banks for credit facilities worth 695 million euros to refinance existing debt, it said on Friday.

PIAGGIO

Trades ex-dividend of 0.055 euro per ordinary share as final fividend (0.055 euro as interim dividend on Sept. 23 2019).

DIARY

Italian Digital Week starts first live conference on Italian impaired assets live “Credit Village Italian Digital” (0930-1100 GMT); ends on April 30. Today the focus is on banks “The new normal: lending versus distressed assets”.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................