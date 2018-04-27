Italy - Factors to watch on April 27

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

POLITICS

Italy’s deeply divided Democratic Party (PD) will meet on May 3 to discuss whether to hold talks with the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement on potentially forming a coalition, two months after inconclusive elections.

ECONOMY

Ratings agency S&P reviews sovereign debt rating on Italy.

DEBT

Treasury sells 3.0-3.5 billion euros new CCTeu bonds due Sept. 15, 2025; 2.25-2.75 billion euros 0.95 percent BTP bonds due March 1, 2023; 2.5-3.0 billion euros 2.00 percent BTP bonds due Feb. 1, 2028. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

TELECOM ITALIA

The phone group said on Thursday it appointed Elisabetta Romano as Chief Technology officer. It added that the new manager, “responsible for ensuring technological innovation, evolution of the networks and for the IT required ...for Tim’s digitisation process”, would report directly to the CEO.

ENI

Iraq failed to attract investment from the top global energy companies in its oil and gas exploration/development contract auction on Thursday, with no major firms winning any bids and only Eni submitting an offer.

Libya’s National Oil Corporation has held discussions with BP and Eni about resuming exploration activity in the North African country, it said on Thursday.

Releases Q1 results (0545 GMT), followed by conference call (1000 GMT).

LEONARDO

Seeking to reduce Europe’s dependence on a market dominated by the U.S. and Israel, Airbus, Dassault Aviation and Leonardo, unveiled a first full-scale model of their planned Medium-Altitude Long-Endurance (MALE) drone at the Berlin air show.

UNIEURO

The consumer electronics group said on Thursday it would pay a dividend of 1 euro per share after posting a 5.3 percent rise in adjusted EBITDA for the financial year ending in Feb. 2018.

CATTOLICA

The insurer said on Thursday it appointed Valter Trevisani as General Manager, effective from May 2.

CIR

Board meeting on Q1 results (0730 GMT) and annual and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings (0900 GMT).

CNH INDUSTRIAL

Board meeting on Q1 results, followed by conference call (1330 GMT).

COFIDE

Board meeting on Q1 results (1230 GMT) and annual and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings (1400 GMT).

ITALIAONLINE

Annual and extraordinary (0900 GMT) and saving (1400 GMT) shareholders’ meetings.

TENARIS

Conference call on Q1 results (1200 GMT).

TREVI

Bond holders’ meeting (0900 GMT).

UNIEURO

Conference call on FY results, closed on Feb. 28, 2018 (0800 GMT).

Board meetings on Q1 results: ACSM-AGAM, ELICA , LUXOTTICA (sales) followed by conference call (1630 GMT), PIERREL.

Board meetings on FY results: BIALETTI INDUSTRIE, BORGOSESIA, NETWEEK, PRELIOS, TERNIENERGIA.

Annual general meetings: A2A (0900 GMT), ACQUAFIL (1330 GMT), AEDES (0800 GMT), AXELERO , BANCA FINNAT (0800 GMT), BRIOSCHI SVILUPPO IMMOBILIARE (0900 GMT), CAD IT (0730 GMT), CAIRO COMMUNICATION (0800 GMT), COVER 50 (1200 GMT), CREDITO EMILIANO (1500 GMT), CREDITO VALTELLINESE (0730 GMT), CRESCITA (0700 GMT), DBA GROUP, EL.EN., ELETTRA INVESTIMENTI (1000 GMT), ELICA (0700 GMT), EMAK (0800 GMT), ENAV (1300 GMT), ENERGICA MOTOR COMPANY (0730 GMT), ENERVIT (0930 GMT), EXPRIVIA (0900 GMT), FIDIA (1400 GMT), FILA (0800 GMT), FRENDY ENERGY (0900 GMT), GAMBERO ROSSO (0930 GMT), GAMENET GROUP (0900 GMT), GEL (0800 GMT), GIMA TT (0800 GMT), HEALTH ITALIA (1030 GMT), IL SOLE 24 ORE (0730 GMT), IMA (1015 GMT), INIZIATIVE BRESCIANE (1300 GMT), INTESA SANPAOLO (0800 GMT), LEONE FILM GROUP (1300 GMT), LU-VE (0830 GMT), NOTORIOUS PICTURES (0700 GMT), PANARIAGROUP (0800 GMT), PLT ENERGIA (0900 GMT), PORTALE SARDEGNA (0830 GMT), PRADA (1000 GMT), RETELIT (1300 GMT), ROSETTI MARINO (0900 GMT), SARAS, SMRE (0900 GMT), STEFANEL (0900 GMT), VETRYA, VITTORIA ASSICURAZIONI (0830 GMT), ZIGNAGO VETRO (0900 GMT).

Annual and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings: ENERTRONICA (1200 GMT), EXPERT SYSTEM (0800 GMT), GO INTERNET (0900 GMT), LVENTURE GROUP (0700 GMT), NOVA RE (1000 GMT).

