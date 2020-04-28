Italy - Factors to watch on April 28

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

GENERAL

Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy climbed by 333 on Monday against 260 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency said, but the daily tally of new cases declined to 1,739 from 2,324 on Sunday, posting the lowest reading since March 10.

POLITICS

Some 4.5 million people will return to work as Italy restarts some of its economic activity following weeks of lockdown imposed to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte told reporters on Monday.

DEBT

Treasury sells 7.0 billion euros 6-month BOT bills and 3.5 billion euros 75-day BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

Treasury said on Monday it would offer up to 6 billion euros in bonds at auction on April 29.

(*) TERNA, SNAM

Italy industry minister said it would make sense to merge gas grid operator Snam with power network operator Terna, according to an interview with financial daily Il Sole 24 published on Tuesday.

(*) TELECOM ITALIA, ENEL

Italy industry minister told Il Sole 24 Ore he was in great favour of the single broadband project currently being discussed by Italy’s biggest phone group TIM and smaller broadband rival Open Fiber, controlled by utility Enel and state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP), adding it was “fundamental for the country”.

EXOR

The investment firm of Italy’s Agnelli family said on Monday it had issued 10-year notes worth 500 million euros through a private placement to institutional investors, to be used for general corporate reasons.

(*) BANCA CARIGE (shares suspended)

The readmission of the lender’s shares to trading on the stock market is likely to be postponed to the autumn due to the ongoing health emergency, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

ATLANTIA

Board meeting on FY results.

EDISON

Annual general meeting (0900 GMT).

FINECOBANK

Annual and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings (0800 GMT).

PRYSMIAN

Annual and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings (1230 GMT).

SAFILO

Annual and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings (0800 GMT).

DIARY

Rome, Economic Minister Roberto Gualtieri (0930 GMT), representatives of ISTAT (1230 GMT), trade unions and companies (from 1330 GMT), employers’ association Confindustria (1445 GMT), Italy’s biggest farmers body Coldiretti (1800 GMT) due to speak on economic and financial document (DEF) before Senate Budget Committee.

Rome, Government presents report on 2020 deficit increase.

Rome, representatives of employers’ association Confindustria (0730 GMT), customs agency (0900 GMT), hoteliers association Federalbeghi (1030 GMT), builders’ association ANCE (1150 GMT) due to speak on so-called ‘liquidity decree’ before Chamber of Deputies Finance Committee.

Rome, Health Minister Roberto Speranza (0900 GMT), DIS-Security Information System Director General Gennaro Vecchione (from 1230 GMT) due to speak before Parliamentary Committee for the Security of the Republic COPASIR.

Rome, Public Administration Minister Fabiana Dadone speaks before Chamer of Deputies Constitutional Affairs Committee (0900 GMT).

Rome, Senate and Chamber of Deputies jointly debate on economic and financial document (DEF) (1300 GMT).

Foreign Press Association holds FB live streaming with Foreign Affairs Deputy Minister Emanuela Del Re (0930 GMT).

Ca’ Foscari University Venice holds online ‘Economics Tuesday Talks’ with welfare institute INPS President Pasquale Tridico on “The impact of COVID-19 on social security and safety security systems” (1430 GMT).

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................