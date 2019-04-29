Italy - Factors to watch on April 29

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

ECONOMY

S&P said on Friday it had affirmed Italy ‘Bbb/A-2’ ratings with Outlook Negative.

Assogestioni releases March fund flows data.

BANCA CARIGE

The plan of U.S. fund manager BlackRock, via a specialised fund, for Carige confirms what the troubled lender’s three commissioners presented end February — voluntary redundancies of 1,050 and a focus on retail and private banking with the strengthening of its Cesare Ponti unit, La Repubblica said on Saturday.

ESSILORLUXOTTICA

A board meeting on Friday failed to break the impasse over governance at the Franco-Italian group, papers said on Saturday. No deal was found on the arbitration issue and talks could be delayed and updated in a later board meeting. Frank Gentin was appointed as mediator between the French and Italian board members over the arbitration, several papers said, adding key Italian shareholder Delfin was in favour of this.

FIAT CHRYSLER

Fiat Chrysler is tapping two executives to replace its longtime powertrain chief, Bloomberg reported.

ITALGAS

Italgas said on Sunday it had signed an MoU with State Grid Corporation of China to evaluate possible cooperation in the gas distribution sector.

CIR, COFIDE, GEDI

CIR, the holding group of the De Benedetti family, will merge with other family holding Cofide without the sale of any assets such as Sogefi, KOS and the stake in editorial group Gedi, the chairman of CIR and Cofide Rodolfo De Benedetti said in an interview in Il Sole 24 Ore on Saturday. He said he was happy with relations with Agnelli holding Exor in Gedi.

ALITALIA, ATLANTIA

The Italian government denied media speculation on Friday it had sought to tempt infrastructure group Toto Holding to invest in loss-making airline, dampening hopes that the flag carrier could soon be rescued.

The deadline for bids to take part in a plan to rescue Italian flagship carrier Alitalia is next Tuesday, Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Sunday. He said the government had received no formal bids for Alitalia from Atlantia, Toto Holding or any other groups.

A delay to the 30 April deadline is on the cards, several papers said over the weekend, perhaps even till after EU elections. On Sunday Il Messaggero said state railways on Monday will say the consortium for its bid is not complete, forcing a delay.

Sunday’s Il Sole 24 Ore said Alitalia’s commissioners were against any further delay, except for 7-10 days to work out details, and were ready to step down.

GUALA CLOSURES

The company aims to expand in countries where it is not directly present, especially the Far East, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday.

Bourse After Hours market closed.

GEQUITY

Ordinary shareholders’ meeting (1000 GMT).

SERVIZI ITALIA

Board meeting on FY results.

SORGENIA

News conference to present new advertising campaign and future initiatives with CEO Gianfilippo Mancini, Chairman Chicco Testa (0930 GMT).

VETRYA

warrant holders’ meeting (1300 GMT) and annual and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings (1400 GMT).

Annual general meetings: AEROPORTO DI BOLOGNA (0900 GMT), AVIO (0900 GMT), B&C SPEAKERS (0900 GMT), BIESSE (0700 GMT), BIODUE (1400 GMT), BOMI ITALIA (1300 GMT), BRIOSCHI SVILUPPO IMMOBILIARE (0900 GMT), BRUNELLO CUCINELLI (0800 GMT), COMER INDUSTRIES (1000 GMT), COMPAGNIA IMMOBILIARE AZIONARIA (0800 GMT), COVER 50 (0930 GMT), DIGITAL VALUE (0900 GMT), EXPRIVIA (0900 GMT), FIDIA (1430 GMT), FINLOGIC (0730 GMT), GRIFAL (1300 GMT), GRUPPO MUTUIONLINE (0630 GMT), LANDI RENZO (0700 GMT), LEONE FILM GROUP (1500 GMT), LU-VE (0800 GMT), MAIRE TECNIMONT (0830 GMT), MASI AGRICOLA (0900 GMT), MITTEL (0900 GMT), NEOSPERIENCE (1500 GMT), PORTOBELLO (0830 GMT), SAFE BAG (1330 GMT), SG COMPANY (1300 GMT), SOFTEC (0900 GMT), SOSTRAVEL.COM (1230 GMT), TAS GROUP (0900 GMT), TELESIA (1030 GMT), TOSCANA AEROPORTI (0900 GMT), TRIBOO (0800 GMT).

Annual and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings: CIR (0900 GMT), COFIDE (1400 GMT), FRENDY ENERGY (1330 GMT), FULLSIX (1330 GMT), PANARIAGROUP (0800 GMT), RENO DE MEDICI (0800 GMT), TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS (1530 GMT), VALSOIA (1000 GMT).

Board meetings on Q1 results: CIR (0730 GMT), COFIDE (1230 GMT), LU-VE, RENO DE MEDICI .

Trade ex-dividend: BANCA IFIS of 1.05 euro per share; BANCA PROFILO of 0.003 euro per share; ESAUTOMOTION of 0,025 euro per share as interim 2018 dividend; SAES GETTERS of 0.70 euro per ordinary share and of 0.855175 euro per saving share.

DIARY

Milan, Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini chairs police event (1000 GMT).

