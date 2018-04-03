Italy - Factors to watch on April 3

MILAN, April 3 (Reuters) - The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

POLITICS

Italy’s political parties met on Thursday to try to find common ground on forming a government in the wake of this month’s inconclusive election, ahead of formal consultations with the president next week.

Italian President Sergio Mattarella will hold talks about the formation of a government with political parties on April 4-5, a statement from the head of state’s office said on Thursday.

ECONOMY

Markit/ADACI releases March PMI manufacturing (0745 GMT).

Transport Ministry releases March car sales data (1600 GMT).

March state sector borrowing requirement data.

COMPANIES

Bourse After Hours market closed.

(*) BPER BANCA, UNIPOLSAI, CREVAL

UnipolSai could merge its Unipol Banca with regional lender BPER Banca, L’Economia/Corriere della Sera said on Tuesday, adding BPER is also mulling a tie-up with Creval, another regional bank.

(*) CREVAL, POP SONDRIO

Bank of Italy is in favour of a tie-up between Creval and rival Banca Popolare di Sondrio, L’Economia/Corriere della Sera said on Tuesday.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI, BANCO BPM

The lender will meet investors in London on April 4, two sources close to the bank told Reuters, as the Tuscan lender seeks to soothe concerns over its turnaround progress. (*) Italy’s state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti could run to the rescue of Monte dei Paschi di Siena, L’Economia/Corriere della Sera reported on Tuesday, without adding details on how the help could materialise. Monte dei Paschi could be merged into Banco BPM in a second phase, the newspaper added.

MEDIASET

The private broadcaster said on Friday it signed a content-sharing deal with Sky’s Italian unit, paving the way for potential broader alliances between the two rival groups.

The deal could entail a rise in revenues of up to 80-100 million euros per year for the next three to five years for Mediaset, Corriere della Sera reported on Sunday.

Following the deal, Spanish broker Mediapro, which bought the rights to broadcast Serie A soccer matches for 2018-2021 at 1.05 billion euros per season, has decided to postpone its tender to sell the rights, initially expected for Tuesday, several newspapers reported on Sunday.

The Spanish group will wait until the antitrust regulator will make its decision on the deal before making any decision, il Giornale reported on Sunday.

Mediapro believes that after the agreement, Mediaset will make a low offer for the rights leaving space for Sky to make its own bid, la Repubblica reported on Sunday.

The accord “puts an end to the Italian television ambitions” of Vivendi’s Vincent Bollore, who will now unlikely be able to forge a content deal between Mediaset and TIM, La Stampa reported on Sunday.

By the summer nine of Mediaset Premium’s channels will be visible on the Sky platform and from June Sky will launch a low cost offer on Mediaset, dailies reported on Sunday.

It is likely that in the long-term the two groups will revise the programme offers made to their subscribers, Il Messaggero reported on Sunday.

TELECOM ITALIA (TIM)

The group said on Thursday that its largest investor, Vivendi, filed its list of candidates for the renewal of the Board of statutory auditors, the first to be filed ahead of the shareholder meeting of April 24.

Chairman Arnaud De Puyfontaine and CEO Amos Genish have given up their 2017 bonus payment of 500 million euros and 400 million euros respectively, several dailies reported on Friday.

Both TIM and Vivendi are studying a countermove to Elliott’s request to integrate the next shareholders’ meeting agenda, Corriere della Sera and La Stampa added. The two groups have contacted law firms and UniCredit on the matter and aim at the full renewal of the board on May 4, Corriere della Sera reported. (*) Vivendi is preparing a complaint against the request by the statutory auditors to vote on April 24 to appoint six directors proposed by Elliott for Telecom Italia’s board, Il Messaggero said on Tuesday.

(*) ENEL

Alberto De Paoli, CFO of the energy group, told MF he saw the stock of the Chile’s unit rising, with positive effects on the stock listed on the Milan bourse.

ENI

The oil major has frozen a joint project with Russia’s state oil company Rosneft amidst U.S. sanctions, the RBC daily reported on Friday, citing sources.

INTESA SANPAOLO

Chief Executive Carlo Messina told the Financial Times on Sunday the lender was “studying the possibility to make a strategic alliance with a big player in assets under management and (it was ) ready to also sell a minority stake in order to have a possibility to play a game of consolidation of assets under management in Europe”.

BANCA CARIGE

The top investor in the lender questioned on Thursday backstop accords with investors that last year allowed the Italian lender to meet regulatory demands to raise capital.

GENERALI

Italian entrepreneur Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone raised his stake in the insurer to 3.9 percent, internal dealing notes showed on Thursday.

LEONARDO

The defence group said on Friday it would deliver by early 2019 two civil helicopters to two private operators in Chile, where the company already supplied more than 20 aircrafts.

SNAM

Greece’s privatization agency said it is seeking a higher price from two suitors for a 66 percent stake in its gas grid operator DESFA after opening binding bids on Thursday. Last month Greece received two binding bids from Italy’s Snam , Spain’s Enagas Internacional and Belgium’s Fluxys, and from a consortium of Spain’s Regasificadora del Noroeste (Reganosa), Romania’s Transgaz and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

BANCO BPM, CATTOLICA

The two groups said on Thursday that Cattolica finalised the acquisition of a 65 percent stake in insurance companies Avipop Assicurazioni and Popolare Vita from Banco BPM.

ITALMOBILIARE

The group said on Thursday it invested about 140 million euros for a 60 percent share in coffee maker Caffe Borbone.

IL SOLE 24 ORE

The publisher said on Thursday its Chief Financial Officer had offered his resignation and that he would be in office until the end of May.

JUVENTUS FC

Juventus winger Juan Cuadrado come off the bench after a three-month injury layoff to score the goal which set the Serie A leaders on the way to a 3-1 win over AC Milan on Saturday.

AS ROMA

AS Roma forward Edin Dzeko headed a second-half equaliser to rescue a point for the Champions League quarter-finalists in a 1-1 draw at mid-table Bologna in Serie A on Saturday.

SS LAZIO

The club said on Thursday net profit in the first half of the year rose to 44.9 million euros, from 9.5 million the previous year.

The team blasted five goals in the last half-hour to thrash 10-man Benevento 6-2.

BANCO DI DESIO E DELLA BRIANZA

Trades ex-dividend 0.1001 euro per ordinary share and 0.1202 euro per saving share.

MODELLERIA BRAMBILLA

Full and voluntary takeover bid on ordinary share by Co.Stamp S.r.l. starts; ends on April 23.

ALITALIA

The government will soon approve a decree postponing to the end of the summer, or at least to the end of September, the final date for binding offers for the airline, which was put under special administration last year, Il Messaggero reported on Friday.

An option that is being considered is to get an Italian investor to buy 51 percent of the carrier and leave the remaining 49 percent to state lender CDP and a foreign airline, Il Messaggero reported, adding that any plan would have to get the green light of the country’s new government. New meetings between Alitalia administrators and potential buyers will resume on April 3, the report added.

Buyers for Alitalia have “slowed down due to the political situation in the country, but there are still spaces (for the deal to happen”, outgoing industry minister Carlo Calenda is quoted as saying in several newspapers on Sunday.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................