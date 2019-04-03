Italy - Factors to watch on April 3

MILANO, April 2 (Reuters) - The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

ECONOMY

IHS Markit releases March service Pmi data (0745 GMT).

ISTAT releases Q4 deficit/GDP ratio data (0800 GMT).

Scope Ratings holds analyst conference call on Italy’s credit outlook (1230 GMT).

COMPANIES

GENERALI - The Italian insurer top investor Mediobanca said it submitted a slate of candidates for the renewal of the board, proposing to confirm current Chief Executive Philippe Donnet and Chairman Gabriele Galateri.

BANKS

Fitch Ratings has assigned long-term deposit ratings to sixteen banks based in Italy.

MEDIOBANCA

Moody’s assigned ‘Baa1’ senior unsecured rating to the Italian financial group with outlook ‘stable’.

MEDIASET

The Italian broadcaster is still studying a possible cross-border deal, “but it’s not just up to us”, Chairman Fedele Confalonieri said on Tuesday.

A European project for Mediaset still makes sense, he added.

BANCA CARIGE

U.S. fund Varde Partners has pulled out of the bidding for troubled Italian bank, a source said on Tuesday, leaving a specialist fund run by BlackRock as the only potential buyer still known to be considering a bid.

SAFILO

The Italian eyewear maker said it received expressions of interest for its U.S. retail chain Solstice and expected to sell the asset by end-2019.

BOMI ITALIA

The Italian biomedical logistic group said its board considered “fair” a price of 4 euros/share proposed by the private equity fund ArchiMed for the takeover bid on the company announced on March 1.

A2A

Board meeting on FY results (preliminary results on Feb. 26), followed by conference call also on 2019-2023 strategic plan (1500 GMT).

BANCA INTERMOBILIARE

Board meeting on FY results.

ALITALIA

The Italian state-owned railways group has asked government to delay a deadline to present a binding offer for the Italian troubled carrier until end-May, two sources close to the matter said on Tuesday.

DIARY

Rome, Deputy Prime Minister and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio speaks before parliamentary committee for security COPASIR (1000 GMT).

Milan, conference on “Milan as Capital of Capitals for Small- and Medium-Sized Companies” European Investment Bank Deputy Chairman Dario Scannapieco, Tamburi Investment Partners Chairman and CEO Giovanni Tamburi (0730 GMT).

