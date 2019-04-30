Italy - Factors to watch on April 30

MILANO, April 29 (Reuters) - The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases March unemployment data (0800 GMT); flash April CPI and HICP data (0900 GMT) flash Q1 GDP data (1000 GMT).

A “severe” downgrade of Italy’s credit rating is unlikely, S&P Global said on Monday, adding that early elections in the country would not necessarily be negative news.

DEBT

Treasury sells 0.750-1.0 billion euros CCTeu bonds due Jan. 15, 2025; 2.0-2.5 billion euros 1.75 percent BTP bonds due July 1, 2024; 2.5-3.0 billion euros 3.0 percent BTP bonds due Aug. 1, 2029. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

TELECOM ITALIA

Italy’s antitrust regulator said on Monday it had extended a probe into alleged market abuse by Telecom Italia over fiber optic rollout and wholesale pricing to Sept. 30.

ALITALIA

Italy’s state railway Ferrovie dello Stato said on Monday its board had met and looked at a possible delay to a deadline to submit a rescue plan for ailing carrier Alitalia.

ELETTRA INVESTIMENTI

Warrant holders’ meeting (0700 GMT) and annual and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings (0730 GMT).

SAIPEM

Annual (0800 GMT) and saving shareholders’ (1300 GMT) meetings.

SEIF-SOCIETA EDITORIALE IL FATTO

Board meeting on FY results.

Bourse After Hours market closed.

AMM

Debuts on AIM segment.

Annual general meetings: CREDITO EMILIANO (1500 GMT), INTESA SANPAOLO (0800 GMT), HERA (0800 GMT), Prada (1000 GMT), BANCA INTERMOBILIARE (0900 GMT), BEGHELLI (1430 GMT), BIO-ON (1600 GMT), CENTRALE LATTE D’ITALIA (1300 GMT), CLABO (1500 GMT), CREDITO VALTELLINESE (0730 GMT), D’AMICO INTERNATIONAL SHIPPING (1300 GMT), DATALOGIC (1300 GMT), DBA GROUP (0830 GMT), DE’ LONGHI (0645 GMT), DIGITAL MAGICS (0930 GMT), DOMINION HOSTING HOLDING, EMAK (0800 GMT), ENERGICA MOTOR COMPANY, ENERVIT (0800 GMT), EQUITA GROUP (0900 GMT), EUKEDOS (0900 GMT), EUROTECH (0930 GMT), FINE FOOD & PHARMECEUTICALS (1300 GMT), GIMA TT (0730 GMT), GIORGIO FEDON & FIGLI (0900 GMT), GO INTERNET (1000 GMT), GPI GROUP (1330 GMT), GUALA CLOSURES (0830 GMT), H-FARM (1330 GMT), ICF GROUP (0930 GMT), ILLA (0800 GMT), ILPRA (1500 GMT), IMA (1015 GMT), IMMSI (0900 GMT), INTERPUMP GROUP (0800 GMT), IRCE (0900 GMT), ISAGRO (1300 GMT), ITALIAONLINE (1330 GMT), LUCISANO MEDIA GROUP (0800 GMT), MOLMED (0800 GMT), MONDO TV (0630 GMT), MONNALISA (0630 GMT), NB AURORA SA SICAF RAIF, NEODECORTECH (0900 GMT), PITECO (0900 GMT), RENERGETICA (0800 GMT), RESTART (1330 GMT), SCIUKER FRAMES (0900 GMT), SOMEC (1500 GMT), TECHEDGE (0900 GMT), VIMI FASTENERS (1300 GMT).

Annual and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings: CAPITAL FOR PROGRESS 2 (0800 GMT), GIGLIO GROUP (1300 GMT), IL SOLE 24 ORE (1330 GMT), KOLINPHARMA (1330 GMT), PRISMI (1300 GMT), SAFILO (0800 GMT), TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS (1530 GMT).

DIARY

Rome, Chamber of Deputies Finance Committee meets on Brexit law decree (1100 GMT).

Rome, Cabinet expected to meet (1900 GMT).

