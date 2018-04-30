Italy - Factors to watch on April 30

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

POLITICS

Results will be announced of Sunday’s election in the small northern region of Friuli-Venezia-Giulia. They are expected to show an easy win for the centre-right candidate and a particularly strong showing for the far-right League, possibly strengthening its hand in ongoing talks to form a national government.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases April flash CPI and HICP data (0900 GMT).

Reuters releases April asset allocation poll (1100 GMT).

COMPANIES

Bourse After Hours market closed.

TELECOM ITALIA

Telecom Italia (TIM) CEO Amos Genish said his position at Italy’s biggest phone group would be “untenable” if activist fund Elliott manages to win the majority of board seats at a shareholder vote on Friday, according to an interview in the Sunday Telegraph

UBI BANCA

The chief executive and chairman of UBI Banca were sent to trial with another 28 people on Friday over alleged governance irregularities at Italy’s fifth-largest bank, a court document reviewed by Reuters showed.

INTESA SANPAOLO

At an extraordinary meeting on Friday, shareholders approved a proposal to convert Intesa’s savings shares into ordinary ones.

Intesa is not concerned about the loan of more than 5 billion euros ($6 billion) it granted Glencore and Qatar Investment Authority last year to fund the acquisition of a 19.5 percent stake in Rosneft, the bank CEO said on Friday.

Intesa is not in talks with anyone about a tie-up in wealth management as overly high multiples make it impossible to create value through a deal, Chief Executive Carlo Messina said on Friday.

Messina said on Friday Monte dei Paschi’s structural conditions were not worrying and in any case Intesa was not willing to intervene.

LUXOTTICA

Ray-Ban owner Luxottica stuck to its full-year outlook after first-quarter revenue fell 0.8 percent net of currency swings due to bad weather and efforts to better control wholesale distribution.

CARIGE

Shareholder Raffaele Mincione said on Friday he was giving the bank 18 months to launch an M&A deal and so far has not asked for its board to be revoked.

ASTM, SIAS

Gavio’s investment holding and investment fund Ardian said in a joint statement they have signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding to build an infrastructure partnership including Gavio’s controlling stakes in Astm, Sias.

ENEL

The company’s total group net production fell 1.7 percent in the first quarter, it said on Friday.

A2A

Moody’s upgraded the company’s ratings to ‘Baa2’, outlook stable.

Montenegro’s parliament has approved an agreement on the accelerated execution in two years of the put option exercised by A2A in respect of its entire stake in EPCG, the utility said in a statement on Friday.

POSTE ITALIANE

The company will propose to shareholders a vote on buying back shares for up to 5 percent of its capital, it said on Friday.

INTEK GROUP

Saving, annual and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings (1200 GMT).

TREVI GROUP

Board meeting on FY results.

Annual general meetings: BEGHELLI (1430 GMT), BIO-ON , CALEIDO GROUP (0800 GMT), CLASS EDITORI , DOMINION HOSTING HOLDING (0830 GMT), EUKEDOS (0830 GMT), GABETTI PROPERTY SOLUTIONS (1230 GMT), GIORGIO FEDON (0900 GMT), ILLA (1700 GMT), IMMSI (0900 GMT), LUCISANO MEDIA GROUP (0800 GMT), M&C, MONDO TV, NEODECORTECH (0900 GMT), RENO DE MEDICI (0900 GMT), SALINI IMPREGILO (0800 GMT), TRIBOO, VISIBILIA , ZUCCHI.

Annual and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings: BOMI ITALIA (0730 GMT), GPI (1300 GMT).

Trade ex-dividend: BANCA PROFILO of 0.005 euro per share; B&C SPEAKERS of 0.42 euro per ordinary share; FOPE of 0.125 euro per ordinary share; GRUPPO MUTUIONLINE of 0.30 euro per share; MAIRE TECNIMONT of 0.128 euro per share; NICE of 0.10 euro per share; SAES GETTERS of 0.70 euro per ordinary and saving shares; SERVIZI ITALIA of 0.17 euro per share.

