Italy - Factors to watch on April 4

POLITICS

The leader of Italy’s anti-establishment 5-Star Movement ruled out joining a coalition with Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia party on Tuesday, a day before formal government consultations begin.

ECONOMY

Italy posted a state sector budget deficit of 20.9 billion euros ($25.6 billion) in March, against a deficit of 23.2 billion euros in the same month last year, the Treasury said on Tuesday.

ISTAT releases February unemployment rate data (0800 GMT) and Q4 deficit/GDP data (0900 GMT).

COMPANIES

Bourse After Hours market closed.

MEDIASET

The Italian broadcaster has started reshaping its struggling pay-TV business after the group signed a content deal with Sky’s Italy unit and a source said it would not bid for Serie A soccer match broadcasting rights.

A Mediaset spokesperson said on Tuesday the group was interested in the rights and would evaluate offers made by Mediapro in “an opportunistic way”. (*) Mediapro’s President Jaume Roures is due to arrive in Italy on Wednesday and is expected to meet with Mediaset, Sky and the soccer league in coming days to discuss the soccer rights matter, Il Sole 24 Ore said. (*) The ‘blind trust’ in which Vivendi will put almost a 20 percent stake in Mediaset, as requested by AGCOM, could be announced next week, the paper added.

TELECOM ITALIA (*) Telecom Italia’s CEO Amos Genish said authorities should examine a deal signed between Mediaset and Sky to prevent over-concentration in the TV sector and ensure that all players get equal access to content. Genish adds he “would not have much choice” if the phone group ends up with a board that does not support his business plan. The executive said Vivendi’s slate for board candidates will propose Arnaud de Puyfontaine as a non-executive chairman. He said TIM was not opposed to a merger with Open Fiber but only at conditions that “create value”, adding the deal has never been discussed nor is on the table. Genish also said submarine unit Sparkle was not strategic but was difficult to sell given its security limitations. TIM has already seen two potential buyers but without any outcome. (*) Elliott has raised its stake in TIM to 9.9 percent, La Repubblica said. Vivendi, Elliott and funds association Assogestioni are all expected to present a slate with their board candidates, the paper added. The shareholders could also ask to enlarge the board from the current 15 members.

(*) ATLANTIA

Caixa will tender its shares in the joint bid launched on Abertis by Atlantia-ACS, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

FIAT CHRYSLER

Italian car sales fell 5.75 percent in March, the Transport ministry said on Tuesday, and Fiat Chrysler’s share of the Italian car market was 27.96 percent.

BANCA CARIGE

The lender said on Tuesday it signed a payment systems agreement with Nexi.

FNM

Board meeting on FY results.

INNOVA ITALY 1

Annual general meeting.

TOSCANA AEROPORTI

Extraordinary shareholders’ meeting (0900 GMT).

