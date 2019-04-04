Italy - Factors to watch on April 4

MILAN, April 4 (Reuters) - The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

ECONOMY

Italy will probably cut its 2019 economic growth forecast to 0.3 percent or 0.4 percent and raise the budget deficit target to around 2.3 percent of gross domestic product, government and political sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

POLITICS

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte ruled out that Economy Minister Giovanni Tria, who is under fire from within the ruling coalition, could step down.

(*) UNICREDIT

The biggest Italian bank by assets is preparing a rival multi-billion-euro bid to take control of Commerzbank AG , as Deutsche Bank is facing troubles with its move to buy the lender, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

TELECOM ITALIA

Pietro Labriola has been appointed CEO of Telecom Italia’s Brazilian unit TIM Participacoes.

A2A

The energy group is still studying a bid for regional utility Ascopiave, A2A Chairman Giovanni Valotti said on Wednesday.

BANCA CARIGE

A specialist fund run by BlackRock could be given extra time to bid for troubled Italian bank, three sources familiar with the matter said. (*) The bank’s commissioners have flown to Frankfurt to ask the ECB for an extension to present offers for the bank and have handed over a letter from BlackRock in support of their request, Il Messaggero said.

FIAT CHRYSLER

French carmaker PSA Group is not focused on negotiating a new partnership with the Italian-American rival, PSA CEO Carlos Tavares said on Wednesday.

(*) SALINI IMPREGILO, ASTALDI

Salini has asked for a two-month extension until May 20 of the deadline to present an offer for troubled rival Astaldi , according to various newspapers.

Cassa Depositi e Prestiti could acquire a stake of 15 percent in Salini-Astaldi, according to Il Giornale. Salini is also studying the option of creating a pool of Italian construction companies, including other troubled players in the sector such as Condotte, Cmc and Trevi, the newspaper added.

ITALGAS

Annual general meeting (0830 GMT).

Board meetings on FY results: CASTA DIVA GROUP, NEUROSOFT.

DIARY

Milan, dialogue with ECB former President Jean-Claude Trichet on “Euro” during meetings organised by ISPI(1600 GMT).

Rome, Deputy Prime Minister and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio at question time in Senate (1300 GMT).

Rome, Cabinet expected to meet to approve package of measures to spur growth (1600 GMT).

San Patrignano, “Sustainable Economy Forum” starts (0700 GMT), ends on April 5. Expected attendees include UBI Banca Management Board Chairwoman Letizia Moratti, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, European Investment Bank Deputy Chairman Dario Scannapieco.

Borgo Tufico, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte visits construction sites (0945).

Rome, conference on taxation with Economy Ministry official Fabrizio Lapecorella.

