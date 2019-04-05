Italy - Factors to watch on April 5

MILANO, April 4 (Reuters) - The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

POLITICS

The Italian government on Thursday failed to approve a planned decree to reimburse thousands of savers who suffered losses in bank collapses as a rift deepened between Economy Minister Giovanni Tria and the ruling parties.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases monthly bulletin on the state of the economy in March (0800 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases March data on Target 2 liabilities and European Central Bank funding to Italian banks.

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of 12-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on April 10.

ENI

Eni board has approved a potential bond issue for up to $2 billion, the oil group said on Thursday.

BANCA CARIGE

A specialist fund run by BlackRock could be given until end-April to file a binding bid for troubled Italian lender Carige, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

ITALGAS

The group has named Paolo Gallo CEO, it said on Thursday.

ALITALIA

A deadline for Ferrovie dello Stato to present a rescue plan for troubled carrier Alitalia is set to be extended by one month to end-April, a source close to the matter said.

A decree approved on Thursday evening includes a provision for the government to take a stake in Alitalia, under a rescue plan for the ailing national carrier, Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio said.

FINCANTIERI

Annual general meeting (0830 GMT).

LEONARDO

The United States is considering expanding sales of Lockheed Martin Corp-made F-35 fighter jets to five new nations including Romania, Greece and Poland as European allies bulk up their defenses in the face of a strengthening Russia, a Pentagon official told Congress on Thursday.

IREN

Ordinary and extraordinary shareholders’ meeting (0900 GMT).

Annual general meetings: CULTI MILANO (0800 GMT), GRUPPO GREEN POWER.

Board meetings on FY results: BIALETTI INDUSTRIE, NOVA RE.

DIARY

Cernobbio, The European House Ambrosetti annual financial workshop on “The Outlook for the Economy and Finance” starts (0630 GMT); ends on April 6.

Brescia, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte interviewed at “Family Business-Festival” (0900 GMT).

L’Aquila, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte attends the commemorative torchlight procession on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the earthquake (2030 GMT).

Milan, Deputy Prime Minister and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio meets employers’ body Assolombarda President Carlo Bonomi and representatives of the General Council (0830 GMT).

Milan, conference on “Italy that Works. Reforms and Tools to Support Businesses” with Deputy Prime Minister and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio, Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Manlio Di Stefano, Unioncamere President Carlo Sangalli (1300 GMT); followed by news conference (1430 GMT).

Milan, conference on “Innovative Startups” with state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti CEO Fabrisio Palermo (0730 GMT).

Milan, conference on “NPE R-Evolution” with Fitch Ratings representative Marina Paoletti, illimity Bank head of NPLs Division (0730 GMT).

San Patrignano, “Sustainable Economy Forum” ends (0730 GMT); Expected attendees include FAO official Maximo Torero Cullen, Lavazza Group Deputy Chairman Giuseppe Lavazza, Hera CEO Stefano Venier; UBI Banca Management Board Chairwoman Letizia Moratti delivers closing address.

