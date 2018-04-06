Italy - Factors to watch on April 6

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

POLITICS

Talks to try to break the stalemate following Italy’s inconclusive election have failed to make progress, the president said on Thursday, calling for parties to be responsible in fresh consultations next week.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases monthly bulletin on the state of the economy in March (0900 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of 12-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on April 11.

COMPANIES

Bourse After Hours market closed

TELECOM ITALIA

Italian state lender CDP said on Thursday it would buy a stake of up to 5 percent of Telecom Italia (TIM) to safeguard Rome’s interest in a company seen as strategic, and amidst a struggle between investors over its leadership.

SAIPEM

The main investors in Italy’s Saipem said on Thursday they would ask shareholders to reappoint Stefano Cao as chief executive of the oil service company.

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI

Investor Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone has slightly raised his stake in the insurer to 4 percent, regulatory filings showed on Thursday.

MEDIASET

The top managers of Italy’s biggest commercial broadcaster are due to meet union representatives over the deal Mediaset signed with Sky last week.

ENI

The oil and gas group is in talks to sell a stake of between 20 and 35 percent in its giant oil discovery in offshore Mexico to Qatar Petroleum International, Bloomberg reported citing people with knowledge of the plans.

The oil and gas group said on Thursday it would issue one or more bonds for a total of up to $2 billion over the next year.

UBI BANCA (*) The bank is studying a securitisation operation on 3-4 billion euros of bad loans using state-backed guarantees (GACS), MF said, adding a final decision had not yet been taken.

Italy’s fifth-largest bank said on Thursday its first senior non-preferred bond, issued for 500 million euros and a five-year maturity, drew 1 billion euros in demand from 130 investors.

Annual general meeting (0730 GMT)

(*) BANKS

Regional mutual lender Banca Popolare di Bari is ready to call an extraordinary shareholder meeting to vote its transforamtion into a joint stock company by September, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

(*) RCS

The company’s board intends to create the conditions as of 2018 to allow shareholders to benefit from the turnaround of the company and s return to dividend payment, MF said citing the report for the April 26 AGM.

RETELIT

Investors in the Fiber 4.0 consortium, which owns 9 percent of the telecoms infrastructure group, said on Thursday they wanted Retelit to play a leading role in its sector in Italy and abroad, after putting forward their own slate of directors for Retelit with Raffaele Mincione as the proposed new chairman.

CLABO

‘Investor Presentation’ on 2018-2022 industrial plan and strategy (0930 GMT).

ALERION CLEAN POWER

Annual and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings (0800 GMT).

CAD IT

Quarantacinque SpA takeover offer on CAD IT shares ends.

GPI

Board meeting on FY results.

CULTI MILANO

Annual general meeting (0800 GMT).

TESMEC

Annual general meeting (0830 GMT).

