Italy - Factors to watch on April 6

GENERAL

Italy reported its lowest daily COVID-19 death toll for more than two weeks on Sunday as authorities began to look ahead to a second phase of the battle against the new coronavirus once the lockdown imposed almost a month ago is eventually eased.

POLITICS

Italy plans to extend the special powers it has to shield key industries from unwanted foreign interest, a senior government official said on Saturday, adding that the measures would apply to investors from other European Union nations.

The Government is expected to approve on Monday a new guarantee scheme aimed at helping professionals and companies hit by the coronavirus crisis.

Industry Minister Stefano Patuanelli said on Sunday that Rome would offer guarantee up to 100% on bank loans worth up to 800,000 euros. On bank loans exceeding 800,000 euros and up to 5 million euros the government will offer a 90% guarantee, which can be extended to 100% in certain cases, he added.

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of BTP bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on April 9.

Treasury said on Friday it would offer 9.5 billion euros in three- and 12-month bills at auction on April 8.

ATLANTIA

The Italian infrastructure group will hold a board meeting on Tuesday and will likely discuss its strategy to resolve a long-standing dispute with the government over the motorway concession of its Autostrade unit, a source close to the matter said on Friday.

Both Atlantia and the Italian prime minister’s office on Saturday denied a report on La Stampa daily’s website saying German insurer Allianz was close to an agreement to buy a majority stake in Autostrade in a move that would allow a compromise to be reached with the government over the company’s motorway licence.

Daily Il Messaggero said on Saturday the transport ministry was sending a letter to Atlantia to set conditions to review Autostrade’s motorway concessions. But the infrastructure group and the government are still at odds over a decree approved by Rome containing new rules that make it easier and less costly for the state to revoke motorway concessions, the report said, adding that this was currently preventing the two parts from reaching an agreement.

PIRELLI

The Italian tyremaker said on Friday it was scrapping its 2019 dividend and cutting forecasts for this year, in response to the deterioration of the global economic outlook following the coronavirus outbreak.

AUTOMOTIVE SECTOR

Car sales in Italy could fall up to 43% this year in the worst case scenario and without an adequate additional stimulus to demand as a consequence of the coronavirus crisis, consulting firm AlixPartners said on Friday. Global automakers could lose up to 100 billion euros in cash flows this year due to the virus crisis, the it added.

FIAT CHRYSLER

The automaker said on Friday it decided to postpone to late June its shareholders’ meeting scheduled for April 16, as a consequence of the continuing coronavirus emergency. The decision will result in the postponement of a resolution on the automaker’s planned 1.1 billion euro ordinary dividend, it added.

EXOR, GEDI

The holding company of Italy’s Agnelli family said on Friday it would complete the acquisition of a controlling stake in publisher GEDI from investment firm CIR on April 23. A mandatory public tender offer on all outstanding GEDI’s shares not already owned by Exor will follow, it added.

CNH INDUSTRIAL

The industrial vehicle maker said on Friday it extended the freeze of most of its European assembly facilities until April 17, due to the continuing coronavirus emergency.

MEDIASET

Italy’s biggest commercial has notified German competition authority of its stakebuilding in local rival ProsiebenSat.1, according to the watchdog website, seeking clearance for it ahead of ProsiebenSat.1’s annual shareholder meeting due in June.

BANCO BPM

Shareholders of Italy’s third largest lender appointed the former head of state lender CDP Massimo Tononi as new chairman, the bank said on Saturday after a closed-door general meeting in compliance with coronavirus restrictions.

Daily Corriere della Sera on Sunday quoted new Banco BPM Chairman Tononi as saying he believed that the case for banking consolidation would still hold once the current dramatic situation had passed.

POSTE ITALIANE

The Italian postal operator said on Sunday its ordinary shareholders’ meeting would be held on May 15.

PRYSMIAN

Chief Executive Valerio Battista and the 20 managers directly reporting to him will invest 50% of their net incentive on last year’s results in company’s shares, the cable maker said on Friday.

JUVENTUS, AS ROMA, LAZIO

The Serie A season could be extended to September or October, the head of the Italian FA (FIGC) said on Sunday, warning that there could be an “avalanche of litigation” if it was not settled on the field.

INWIT

Annual general meeting (1300 GMT) and trades ex-dividend of 0.5936 euro per ordinary share as special dividend.

ALITALIA (unlisted)

European Union competition authority would not oppose if Italian government took direct control of the ailing carrier, provided it bought its take at market prices, which are now lower due to the virus crisis, daily La Repubblica said on Saturday. The report added that private investors could also buy stakes along with the Treasury and that Alitalia could join a “strong” international airline alliance such as Star Alliance.

DIARY

Rome, Cabinet expected to meet over a liquidity guarantee package for companies and professionals.

Rome, unions attend a video-conference with Industry ministry on Alitalia and air transportation (1100 GMT).

